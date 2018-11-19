English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Critical RBI Board Meeting Comes to an End After Nine Hours
It wasn't immediately clear whether it had come to any conclusions in a dispute with the government over easing liquidity for the financial sector and increasing credit to small businesses.
File photo of RBI headquarters in Mumbai. (Reuters)
Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) concluded a critical day-long board meeting. It wasn't immediately clear whether it had come to any conclusions in a dispute with the government over easing liquidity for the financial sector and increasing credit to small businesses.
The government has been pressing the RBI to reduce capital ratios for banks, which would speed up loans to small businesses in remote parts of the country.
Further details are awaited.
