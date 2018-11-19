GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Critical RBI Board Meeting Comes to an End After Nine Hours

It wasn't immediately clear whether it had come to any conclusions in a dispute with the government over easing liquidity for the financial sector and increasing credit to small businesses.

Reuters

Updated:November 19, 2018, 7:54 PM IST
File photo of RBI headquarters in Mumbai. (Reuters)
Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) concluded a critical day-long board meeting. It wasn't immediately clear whether it had come to any conclusions in a dispute with the government over easing liquidity for the financial sector and increasing credit to small businesses.

The government has been pressing the RBI to reduce capital ratios for banks, which would speed up loans to small businesses in remote parts of the country.

Further details are awaited.
