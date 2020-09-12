Crocs, Zumiez Rise; Dave & Buster's, Nikola Fall

NEW YORK: Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially Friday:

Oracle Corp., down 33 cents to $57.

The software maker reported surprisingly good fiscal first-quarter earnings and gave investors an encouraging profit forecast.

Peloton Interactive Inc., down $3.71 to $84.04.

A surge in subscriptions helped the home fitness company handily beat Wall Street’s fiscal fourth-quarter profit forecasts.

Zumiez Inc., up $3.25 to $28.44.

The clothing retailer’s second-quarter profit blew away analysts’ forecasts.

Crocs Inc., up $2.97 to $41.99.

The footwear company gave investors a surprisingly good third-quarter revenue forecast because of growing demand.

Hologic Inc., up $2.12 to $62.04.

The medical diagnostics and imaging company raised its fourth-quarter revenue forecast.

Dave & Busters Entertainment Inc., down $1.49 to $16.53.

The restaurant and arcade chain reported weak second-quarter revenue as the pandemic and shutdowns crimped business.

Rio Tinto Group, up $3.05 to $63.94.

The CEO will resign after the mining giant destroyed Australian Indigenous sacred sites.

Nikola Corp., down $5.44 to $32.13.

The electric truck maker was accused of fraud by short seller Hindenburg Research, which the company calls a hit job.”

