    CrowdStrike, Zscaler Rise; Splunk, AMC Entertainment Fall

    Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially Thursday:

    NEW YORK: Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially Thursday:

    Splunk Inc., down $47.88 to $158.03.

    The software maker reported a surprise third-quarter loss and gave investors a weak revenue forecast.

    CrowdStrike Holdings Inc., up $19.35 to $161.19.

    The cloud-based security company beat Wall Street’s third-quarter earnings and revenue forecasts.

    Zscaler Inc., up $38.82 to $185.61.

    The information security provider reported a surge in revenue that helped it beat analysts’ financial forecasts.

    XPO Logistics Inc., up $6.39 to $116.40.

    The trucking company plans to spin off its logistics segment into a separate company.

    PVH Corp., up $4.85 to $88.14.

    The owner of the Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger brands handily beat Wall Street’s third-quarter profit forecasts.

    Waddell & Reed Financial Inc., up $8.58 to $25.59.

    The investment adviser and mutual fund company is being bought by Macquarie Group for about $1.7 billion.

    Okta Inc., up $12.14 to $242.35.

    The maker of software for secure website access reported a surprising third-quarter profit.

    AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc., down 69 cents to $3.63.

    The movie theater chain filed plans to sell up to 200 million shares of stock.

