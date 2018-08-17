GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Crude Shipments to BPCL Refinery Delayed Due to Heavy Rains, Say Sources

Three vessels, including two very large crude oil carriers (VLCC) and one Suezmax, carrying more than 2 million barrels of crude oil, have been waiting to unload the oil for 5 to 12 days, shipping data on Thomson Reuters Eikon showed.

Reuters

Updated:August 17, 2018, 11:47 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Crude Shipments to BPCL Refinery Delayed Due to Heavy Rains, Say Sources
In this file photo, a Bharat Petroleum oil pump station displays the price of unleaded petrol (0.89$) and Diesel (0.66$) as a pedestrian walks past in New Delhi. (Photo: Reuters/Adnan Abidi)
Loading...
Singapore: Crude oil shipments to Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd's Kochi refinery in southern India were delayed due to heavy rains preventing vessels from berthing, two industry sources familiar with the matter said on Friday.

Three vessels, including two very large crude oil carriers (VLCC) and one Suezmax, carrying more than 2 million barrels of crude oil, have been waiting to unload the oil for 5 to 12 days, shipping data on Thomson Reuters Eikon showed.

Suezmax Sri Vishnu carrying Saudi crude has been waiting to unload since Aug. 12, according to the data. VLCCs Happiness I and Humanity, with Iranian oil onboard, have been floating off Kochi for 6-12 days, the data showed.

"It's very bad weather at the moment and the rains are not subsiding...it's not clear when the vessels can discharge," one of the sources said.

A BPCL spokesman could not immediately comment on the matter.

The Kochi refinery which has a capacity of more than 260,000 barrels per day (bpd) is located at Ambalamugal, near Kochi in Kerala where torrential rains have left over 30,000 people homeless, destroyed crops and disrupted air, rail and road traffic within the state for a week.

So far, 79 people have died from Kerala's worst floods in a century, a government official said on Thursday.

Also Watch

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE Sensex

37,947.88 +284.32 ( +0.75%)

Nifty 50

11,470.75 +85.70 ( +0.75%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Sun Pharma 623.50 +3.80 +0.61
Axis Bank 627.30 +3.85 +0.62
ICICI Bank 340.00 +5.70 +1.71
ITC 313.75 +6.30 +2.05
SBI 302.10 +9.40 +3.21
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
RITES 310.00 +25.15 +8.83
Sun Pharma 623.30 +3.70 +0.60
Axis Bank 627.10 +3.25 +0.52
SBI 302.00 +9.30 +3.18
Tata Steel 580.60 +12.50 +2.20
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Grasim 1,045.85 +46.40 +4.64
Yes Bank 393.20 +14.75 +3.90
Lupin 881.25 +31.50 +3.71
SBI 302.10 +9.40 +3.21
Vedanta 215.20 +6.40 +3.07
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 392.95 +14.25 +3.76
SBI 302.00 +9.30 +3.18
Vedanta 215.00 +6.45 +3.09
HUL 1,780.80 +45.60 +2.63
Tata Motors 257.35 +6.20 +2.47
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
GAIL 387.70 -6.10 -1.55
Hero Motocorp 3,242.30 -40.35 -1.23
Eicher Motors 28,476.15 -327.70 -1.14
ONGC 163.05 -1.40 -0.85
Maruti Suzuki 9,152.10 -48.45 -0.53
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Hero Motocorp 3,248.60 -37.50 -1.14
ONGC 163.10 -1.00 -0.61
Maruti Suzuki 9,148.30 -53.65 -0.58
Coal India 281.20 -1.25 -0.44
HDFC 1,883.60 -7.30 -0.39
See all Top Losers »

Video Wall

Watch: Army, Navy and Air Force Give Ceremonial Salute to Former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee

Watch: Army, Navy and Air Force Give Ceremonial Salute to Former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...