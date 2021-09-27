Cryptocurrency Update: 5 Crypto Assets Surge up to 10,313% in 24 Hours. Details Here

The global crypto market cap stood at $1.96 trillion on Monday, with the market trading up at 5.08 per cent over the course of the last day, according to information on CoinMarketCap. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours was $113.85 billion, which pointed to an increase of 20.52 per cent for the same. The total DeFi volume at the time of this article was $20.60 billion or 18.10 per cent of the total crypto market’s 24-hour volume. Now, the volume of all the stable cryptocurrencies was $92.53 billion, which was 81.27 per cent of the total crypto market’s 24-hour volume.

Keeping that in mind, it should also be noted that the crypto market saw some significant changes on September 27, regarding the rise and fall of some of the top gainers and losers over the last 24 hours.

In terms of the top gainers, the number one spot went to YAS, an altcoin on the market that surged up by 10,313.06 per cent over the last 24 hours and had a price of $0.05628 at the time of this article. Coming in at second was PengolinCoin with a price of $0.01202, having surged up 2,757.63 per cent over the course of the last day. ForeverFOMO once again found itself on the top five gainers’ list with a price of $0.0003852, as it was trading green at 902.53 per cent over the last 24 hours.

Coming to the top five losers on the market, the top spot went to AquaGoat.Finance with a price of $0.000000000217. The altcoin had slipped by 96.89 per cent over the course of the last 24 hours. Coming a close second was altcoin HeartK, with a price of $0.0002004. It was trading red at 74.54 per cent over the last 24 hours. The lowest on the top five list was altcoin OREO with a price of $0.0002403 as it had slumped only 59.96 per cent.

Top 5 Cryptocurrency Gainers (According to data from CoinMarketCap)

1) YAS - $0.05628 – 10,313.06 per cent change over the last 24 hours

2) PengolinCoin - $0.01202 – 2,757.63 per cent change over the last 24 hours

3) ForeverFOMO - $0.0003852 – 902.53 per cent change over the last 24 hour

4) GravitX - $0.2431 – 377.46 per cent change over the last 24 hours

5) Rapidz - $0.0006437 – 371.74 per cent change over the last 24 hours

Top 5 Cryptocurrency Losers (According to data from CoinMarketCap)

1) AquaGoat.Finance - $0.000000000217 – Traded 96.89 per down cent over the last 24 hours

2) HeartK - $0.0002004 - Traded 74.54 per cent over down the last 24 hours

3) SHPING - $0.0003377 – Traded 70.83 per cent down over the last 24 hour

4) GoldFinX - $11.31 – Traded 67.71 per cent down over the last 24 hours

5) OREO - $0.0002403 – Traded 59.96 per cent down over the last 24 hours

On the other side of things are the more well-known cryptocurrencies. Crypto coins such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, Cardano, Tether and Binance Coin took the top five spots in that order. Market topper Bitcoin carried a price of $44,192.30 on Monday as it was trading 5.02 per cent up over the last 24 hours. Over the course of the week, however, the coin was trading red at 3.56 per cent.

Speaking on the market situation surrounding Bitcoin, ZebPay Trade Desk said, “The battle between the bears and the bulls continues as the asset hovers around $44,000. After BTC dropped below $40,000 on Sept. 21, the asset now trades above $44,150. Volumes have seen an uptrend movement over the past few days and that is anticipated, as when assets correct, it looks a lot more attractive, which is why participants buy-in. The asset seems to have recovered well after it saw a major fall after China’s crackdown on cryptocurrency last week.”

“Bitcoin last week, post making the low of $39,600, showed signs of recovery and rallied almost by 13.5 per cent up to $45,200. The asset faced resistance around $45,000 and yet again witnessed sell off over the weekend. However, it did not test the recent lows and reversed from $40,683. Although BTC is trading in a downtrend it has taken support around $40k and made a ‘Bullish Engulfing’ Pattern which is a two candle bullish reversal pattern occurring in a downtrend. If the bulls manage to hold the support, BTC might resume its up move and we can expect some relief rally,” added ZebPay Trade Desk.

