Cryptocurrency Update: 5 Crypto Coins Gain up to 213% in 24 Hours. Check List

The global crypto market cap on Thursday stood at $1.94 trillion and it showed that it had surged by 0.57 per cent over the course of the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours was $80.16 billion, which indicated that there had been a decrease of 15.19 per cent over the same time period according to information from CoinMarketCap. The total DeFi volume was, at the time of this article, $11.52 billion or 14.37 per cent of the total crypto market’s 24-hour volume. It should also be noted that the volume of all the stable coins was $63.50 billion or 79.22 per cent of the total cryptocurrency market volume.

With that in mind, one should note that there were significant changes to the top market gainers and losers over the course of the last day. In terms of the top gainers in the cryptocurrency market, the top spot went to Defi Connect with a price of $0.0000007457. this altcoin was trading up at 213.33 per cent over the course of the last 24 hours data indicated. Coming in at number two was BitBall with a price of $0.004963 and a surge of 184.22 per cent over the last 24 hours.

Kleekai was another addition to the top five gainers with a price of $0.000000000603. This cryptocurrency was trading up at 121.08 per cent over the last day. Interestingly, a top loser, DogePepsi, did a complete turn-around since yesterday and the once top loser now finds itself at the number four rank of top gainers on Friday. The crypto coin had a price of $0.000000000616 and was trading green at 110.32 per cent over the course of the last day. Last on the top five list was Safe Energy that was trading green at 109.79 per cent, with a price that had surged to $0.00000000335.

As far as the top losers go, the top spot went to VKENAF, an altcoin with a price of $0.1742. This coin slipped by 61.30 per cent over the last day, while at the bottom end of the top five was VeriDocGlobal that slipped at a marginally lower 52.03 per cent over a 24-hour period.

Top 5 Cryptocurrency Gainers (According to data from CoinMarketCap)

1) Defi Connect - $0.0000007457 – 213.33 per cent change over the last 24 hours

2) BitBall - $0.004963 – 184.22 per cent change over the last 24 hours

3) KleeKai - $0.000000000603 – 121.08 per cent change over the last 24 hour

4) DogePepsi - $0.000000000616 – 110.32 per cent change over the last 24 hours

5) Safe Energy - $0.00000000335 – 109.79 per cent change over the last 24 hours

Top 5 Cryptocurrency Losers (According to data from CoinMarketCap)

1) VKENAF - $0.1742 – Traded 61.30 per cent down cent over the last 24 hours

2) MContent - $0.000000000213 - Traded 61.03 per cent over down the last 24 hours

3) MeowSwap - $0.3779 – Traded 56.07 per cent down over the last 24 hour

4) BULLS - $0.01106 – Traded 55.99 per cent down over the last 24 hours

5) VeriDocGlobal - $0.0003038 – Traded 52.03 per cent down over the last 24 hours

Coming to the top cryptocurrencies in the market, Bitcoin was performing decently today as it was trading green at 0.83 per cent over the last 24 hours with a price of $43,925.33. However, over the course of the last week, the coin showed a slippage of 0.69 per cent. The second-place coin, Ethereum, slipped on Friday by 0.13 per cent over the last 24 hours and had a price of $3,019.31. The cryptocurrency was trading down at 1.67 per cent over the past 7 days.

Speaking on the performance of Bitcoin, Siddharth Menon, COO WazirX, said, “Bitcoin continues to remain bearish. However, an interesting point to note is that the RSI indicator has shown a breakout from the current pattern which is an affirmation of a definite buying momentum. The coming weeks may see a pullback from the current value. The dollar index is consolidating at the current levels and may show some weakness in the days to come."

“With Bitcoin digital currency up 51 per cent this year, and the market capitalization risen above $800 billion, the crypto market is on track towards its projected reach of $4.94 billion by 2030," said the CoinDCX Research Team

