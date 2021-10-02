Cryptocurrency Update: 5 Crypto Coins Gain up to 948% in 24 Hours. Check List

The global crypto market cap is $2.09 trillion, a 1.20 per cent increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $102.73 billion, which makes a 5.08 per cent increase. The total volume in DeFi is currently $14.09B, 13.71 per cent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins is now $81.60 billion, which is 79.43 per cent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 42.93 per cent, a decrease of 0.34 per cent over the day. On Saturday, Only Up was up 948.32 per cent and was the top gainer. Along with Only Up, in the gainer pack, Orica Pack with the gain of 397.92 per cent, world of waves was trading up $220.5 per cent, BNB Pay was trading at $0.03906, up 181.87 per cent. The last big gainer under top 5 is MegaCryptoPolis trading at $24.77, up 163.88 per cent.

On the flip side, in the loser pack, Teddy Cash was trading at $1.61 and was down 54.28 per cent. Followed by NiftyNFT which was down 53.38 per cent, Doge Racing was the next top loser in the pack, and was down 50.01 per cent and was trading at $0.000001012, Aidos Kuneen was the next in the list which was trading at $0.6025, down 48.74 per cent. DogeGF was the at the rank 5 in the list of top loser, DongeGF slid 46.34 per cent and was trading at $0.000000002532.

Top 5 Cryptocurrency Gainers (According to data from CoinMarketCap)

1) Only Up-$0.0000002167–948.32 per cent change over the last 24 hours

2) Orica Pay- $0.004963 – 379.92 per cent change over the last 24 hours

3) World of Waves- $$0.002248– 220.05 per cent change over the last 24 hour

4) BNB Pay -$0.03906– 110.32 per cent change over the last 24 hours

5) Mega CryptoPolis - $24.77– 163.88 per cent change over the last 24 hours

Top 5 Cryptocurrency Losers (According to data from CoinMarketCap)

1)Teddy Cash- $1.61– Traded 54.28 per cent down cent over the last 24 hours

2) NiftyNFT- $0.000000000213 - Traded 53.38 per cent over down the last 24 hours

3) Doge Racing- $0.000001012– Traded 50.01 per cent down over the last 24 hour

4) Aides Kuneen - $0.6025– Traded 48.74 per cent down over the last 24 hours

5) Doge GF- $0.000000002532 – Traded 46.34 per cent down over the last 24 hours

The largest virtual currency was trading in the green, with gain of 9.05 per cent at $47,570. However, the currency witnessed a substantial gain of $11.30 per cent over the last one week. The Bitcoin prices tumbles last week as China imposed ban on the currency that not roiled only the Chinese market but hit the global markets across the world. Ethereum, the rival virtual currency of Bitcoin was also trading with gain 8.90 per cent to $3,236, the currency gained 11.88 per cent over the last one week taking its market cap to $386,18. On the hand, Cardano and Tether both slid by 6.80 per cent and 0.05 per cent respectively over the last one week. Cardano on Friday was trading at $2.21, up 5.51 per cent, the market cap of Cardano stood at $70.77 billion.

“Ethereum against Bitcoin has been consolidating within a triangle pattern. It is expected that bulls will take Ether above $3,000 levels meaning that Ether-Bitcoin trend will breakout from this channel pattern. A rush in the trend may take the Ether to a resistance level of $3,800. However, the recent mining crackdown could play a spoilsport,” Siddharth Menon, COO, WazirX said.

