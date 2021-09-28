Cryptocurrency Update: 5 Crypto Coins Rise up to 565% in 24 Hours. Details Here

The global crypto market cap is $1.87 trillion, a 4.63 per cent decrease over the last day. The global crypto market cap is $1.87 trillion, a 4.63 per cent decrease over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $94.83B, which makes a 8.24 per cent decrease. The total volume in DeFi is currently $16.73 billion, 17.64 per cent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins is now $78.72 billion, which is 83.01 per cent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 42.37 per cent, an increase of 0.09 per cent over the day, according to Coinmarketcap.com.

“The total crypto market is trading a touch shy of the $2 trillion mark. The volumes in the last couple of weeks have been fairly stagnant. We can see a flag pattern that has formed on the trend. A breakout may see the Total Crypto market cap breaking the ATH of $2.6 trillion and possibly reaching $3.8 trillion levels in the weeks to come. The last 24 hours or so has been quite dramatic for the DEX sector which logged closed to 60% profits compared to only 0.77% for their centralized counterparts. Uniswap(UNI) gained close to 15% from $17.5 levels to a day high of $26.3,” Siddharth Menon, COO, WazirX said.

In the pack of gainers, New BTC rose by 565.35 per cent at $538.35. The market cap of the New BTC was at $ 935.24 billion. Following the New BTC, Forever Fomo gained almost 554.54 per cent to $0.002837, after ForeverFomo, Axis Token rose by 291.71 per cent, BNB Pay jumped 170.19 per cent and finally TouchCon gained 138.19 per cent at $0.0162. In the pack of losers, AquaGoat.Finance tanked 89.84 per cent and was trading at $0.000000000032. Following AquaGoat Finance, Didcoin tanked 71.05 per cent, Gambler Shiba was down 58.41 per cent, Arbidex down by 57.03 per cent and at last Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture was also down 54.09 per cent.

Bitcoin on Tuesday plunged on 4.07 per cent to $42,386. However, the largest virtual currency tanked 1.47 per cent over the last week. And the market cap of the Bitcoin stood at $798.43 billion. Ethereum, the rival currency of Bitcoin was trading at $2942.05, down 6.35 per cent and it went down almost by 2.35 per cent over the last one week. The virtual currency slid taking its market cap down to $345.80 billion. Similarly, another virtual currency Cardano was trading at $2.15, down 4.72 per cent, however the currency tanked 0.84 per cent over the last one week bringing its market cap down to $69.06 billion.

Top 5 Cryptocurrency Gainers (According to data from CoinMarketCap)

1) New BTC - $538.35 – 565.35per cent change over the last 24 hours

2) ForeeverFomo– $0.002837– 554.54per cent change over the last 24 hours

3) Axis Token-$0.09271– 291.71per cent change over the last 24 hour

4) BNB Pay-$0.006305– 170.19 per cent change over the last 24 hours

5) TouchCon - $0.0162 – 138.19 per cent change over the last 24 hours

Top 5 Cryptocurrency Losers (According to data from CoinMarketCap)

1) AquaGoat Finance-$0.000000000032– Traded 89.84 per down cent over the last 24 hours

2) Didcoin -$0.000117– Traded 71.05 per cent over down the last 24 hours

3) Gambler Shiba -$0.000001131– Traded 58.41 per cent down over the last 24 hour

4) Arbidex -$0.01325– Traded 57.03 per cent down over the last 24 hours

5) Metaverse Dualchain NetworkArchitecture- $0.0002794 – Traded 54.09 per cent down over the last 24 hours

