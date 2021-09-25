Cryptocurrency Update: 5 Crypto Coins Rise up to 665% in 24 Hours. Details Here

The global crypto market cap on Friday stood at $1.90 trillion with signs of an overall market slump that clocked in at 1.91 per cent on the decline over the course of the last day, according to CoinMarketCap. Inverse to this, the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours stood at $132.89 billion which indicated that there was an increase of 36.44 per cent. Data also suggested that the total volume in DeFi was, at the time of this article, around $20.84 billion or 15.68 per cent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all the stable crypto coins on the market at the time of this article was $106.79 billion or 80.35 per cent of the total crypto market’s 24-hour volume.

With that in mind, it would also serve to note the rise and fall of some of the top gainers and losers in the cryptocurrency market over the last 24 hours.

In terms of the top gainers, the number one gainer on Saturday was an altcoin by the name of ForeverFOMO, which clocked in at a price of $0.00001453 and had surged to 655.60 per cent according to data from CoinMarketCap. Coming in at second place was VATICAN FINANCE with a price of $0.00009493. This altcoin had surged up by the same amount. Following that was Black Diamon. This cryptocurrency carried a price of $0.000001179 and was trading green at 273.66 per cent over the last 24 hours, data suggested. The last two altcoins that made the top five were Kwikswap Protocol and Teddy Cash with a price of $0.07871 and $3.05 respectively. Kwikswap Protocol had surged up by 266.50 per cent over the last day, whereas Teddy Cash was gained by 140.91 per cent over the same time frame.

Coming to the top five losers, the number one spot went to altcoin, CAPITAL X CELL, which had a price of $0.04075 and had slumped by 98.73 per cent over the course of the last 24 hours. Coming in at second place was MiniSports Token with a price of $0.000000000279. This cryptocurrency was trading red at a rate of 59.01 per cent over the last day.

Top 5 Cryptocurrency Gainers (According to data from CoinMarketCap)

1) ForeverFOMO - $0.00001453 – 655.60 per cent change over the last 24 hours

2) VATICAN FINANCE - $0.00009493 – 655.60 per cent change over the last 24 hours

3) Black Diamond - $0.000001179 – 273.66 per cent change over the last 24 hour

4) Kwikswap Protocol - $0.07871 – 266.50 per cent change over the last 24 hours

5) Teddy Cash - $3.05 – 140.91 per cent change over the last 24 hours

Top 5 Cryptocurrency Losers (According to data from CoinMarketCap)

1) CAPITAL X CELL- $0.04075 – Traded 98.73 per down cent over the last 24 hours

2) MiniSports Token - $0.000000000279 – Traded 59.01 per cent over down the last 24 hours

3) Ether Matrix - $0.0002129 – Traded 48.85 per cent down over the last 24 hour

4) KangarooCake - $0.000002677 – Traded 48.37 per cent down over the last 24 hours

5) Astro Gold - $0.0005378 – Traded 47.18 per cent down over the last 24 hours

On the other end of the spectrum, we have the more notorious cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, Cardano and Tether. The top cryptocurrencies were trading mixed on Friday as Bitcoin was trading downwards at 0.17 per cent over the course of the last day with a price of $42,727.53. It was also trading red over the course of the week at 12.06 per cent. Ether was also trading red at 0.40 per cent with a price of $2,916.67. Over the last seven days the coin slumped by 17.01 per cent. Cardano and Tether were trading green over the last 24 hours at a rate of 5.55 per cent and 0.05 per cent respectively. Cardano was, however, trading red over the course of the week at 3.00 per cent, while Tether was surging by 0.09 per cent for the same time frame.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here