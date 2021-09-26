Cryptocurrency Update: 5 Crypto Coins Rise up to Over 700% in 24 Hours. Know More

The global crypto market cap is $1.92 trillion, a 0.33 per cent increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $109.43 billion, which makes a 12.30 per cent decrease. The total volume in DeFi is currently $16.82 billion, 15.37 per cent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins is now $88.63 billion, which is 80.99 per cent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 42.63 per cent, an increase of 0.52 per cent over the day.

GoldFinX was trading at $22.52, was up 799.43 per cent, second top gainer was Fiscus.fyi, the currency gained over 539.01 per cent and was trading at $4.31. After this, Ether Matrix was up 495.45 per cent and was trading at $0.001119. Fourth spot in the list of top gainer was clinched by ForeverFomo, which rose by 383.79 per cent and was trading at $0.00008298. At last Safex Cash was up by 338,57 per cent and was trading at $0.04495. On the flip side, the top loser coinhunters was down by 84.04 per cent and was trading at $0.002112. The second top loser was 3XLong Huobi Token Token which was up 63.38 per cent and was trading at $0.9958. After Huabi, Pastel emerged as the laggard, the currency slid by 57.65 per cent and was trading at $0.001191. Next in the list was Eco Value Coin, which was down by 55.32 per cent and was at $0.003921. Last among the top losers was Black Diamond which was down 54.76 per cent and was trading at $0.0000006579.

Top 5 Cryptocurrency Gainers (According to data from CoinMarketCap)

1) GoldFinX - $22,52– 799.43 per cent change over the last 24 hours

2) Fiscus.fyi- $4.31–539.01 per cent change over the last 24 hours

3) Ether Matrix- $0.00119 – 495.45 per cent change over the last 24 hour

4) ForeverFOMO- $$0.00008298– 383.79 per cent change over the last 24 hours

5) Safex Cash - $0.04495 – 338,57 per cent change over the last 24 hours

Top 5 Cryptocurrency Losers (According to data from CoinMarketCap)

1) coinhunters- $0.002112 – Traded 84.04 per down cent over the last 24 hours

2) 3XLong Huabi Token- $0.001191– Traded 57.65 per cent over down the last 24 hours

3) Pastel - $0.001191– Traded 57.65 per cent down over the last 24 hour

4) Eco Value Coin -$0.003921– Traded by 55.32 per cent down over the last 24 hours

5) Black Diamond - $0.0000006579. – Traded 54.76 per cent down over the last 24 hours

Other cryptocurrency like Bitcoin on Sunday was trading on $42.254, down 0.93 per cent in the last 24 hours. However, the biggest virtual currency tanked 11.69 per cent over the last one week. The market cap of the Bitcoin on Sunday stood at $795.22 billion. The Bitcoin and other virtual currencies have been trading in the red since last one week-thanks to the uncertainty emanating from the Evergrande’s financial crisis, the housing finance company that was on the brink of collapse and was expected to default on its payment, this sent shockwaves across the markets in the world. The uncertainty on the tapering timeline that got clarity in the US Fed meeting happened last week also weighed in on markets. In the US Fed meeting, US Fed Chief Jerome Powell announced that the tapering of asset purchase will start very soon. This enthused the markets across the country.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here