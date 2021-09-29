Cryptocurrency Update: 5 Crypto Coins Surge up to 1,500% in 24 Hours. List Here

The global crypto market cap on Wednesday stood at $1.87 trillion and it showed that it had slipped by 0.91 per cent over the course of the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours was $93.56 billion, which indicated that there had been a decrease of 3.88 per cent over the same time period according to information from CoinMarketCap. The total DeFi volume was, at the time of this article, $16.11 billion or 17.22 per cent of the total crypto market’s 24-hour volume. It should also be noted that the volume of all the stable coins was $77.08 billion or 82.38 per cent of the total crypto market volume.

With that in mind, there were some new altcoins on the scene that were making significant waves as top gainers and losers on the crypto market today. In terms of the top five gainers, DogePepsi came in at the top spot with a price of $0.000000001062. The cryptocurrency had surged up by 1,490.57 per cent over the course of the last 24 hours. In the number two and three spots were altcoins ForeverFOMO and GravitX respectively. ForeverFOMO had a price of $0.01428 as it was trading up at 816.87 per cent over the last 24 hours. GravitX had a price of $1.69 and was surging 471.66 per cent over the last day. On the bottom rungs of the top five were Hamster and DailySwap Token with a price of $0.000000001137 and $358.74 respectively. Hamster surged up by 358.74 per cent, while DailySwap Token surged up by 354.32 per cent over the course of the last day.

In terms of the top losers on the crypto market, the top spot was given to KPOP Fan Token with a price of $0.0004143. This altcoin had slumped by 94.71 per cent over the course of the last day. Other coins in the top five slumped between 82.37 per cent and 50.26 per cent over the course of the last 24 hours.

Top 5 Cryptocurrency Gainers (According to data from CoinMarketCap)

1) DogePepsi - $0.000000001062 – 1,490.57 per cent change over the last 24 hours

2) ForeverFOMO - $0.01428 – 816.87 per cent change over the last 24 hours

3) GravitX - $1.69 – 471.66 per cent change over the last 24 hour

4) Hamster - $0.000000001137 – 358.74 per cent change over the last 24 hours

5) DailySwap Token - $358.74 – 354.32 per cent change over the last 24 hours

Top 5 Cryptocurrency Losers (According to data from CoinMarketCap)

1) KPOP Fan Token - $0.0004143 – Traded 94.71 per down cent over the last 24 hours

2) Gambler Shiba - $0.0000002218 - Traded 82.37 per cent over down the last 24 hours

3) Evanesco - $0.07904 – Traded 75.67 per cent down over the last 24 hour

4) Golden Ratio Coin - $0.03936 – Traded 67.54 per cent down over the last 24 hours

5) Oremus Ecosystem - $0.0001253 – Traded 50.26 per cent down over the last 24 hours

On the other side of the spectrum, we have the more well-known coins. Bitcoin, the top cryptocurrency, stood at a price of $42,316.91 on Wednesday. It had slumped by 0.75 per cent over the course of the last day. Data from CoinMarketCap revealed that the market dominance of the top coin was, at the time of this article, 42.65 per cent with an increase of 0.13 per cent over the course of the day. Over the course of the week, Bitcoin showed a 1.00 per cent increase.

Speaking on the performance of Bitcoin recently, the CoinDCX Research Team said, “Despite China’s crypto ban sending crypto prices tumbling to the reds, investors took this optimistically, pouring in US$50.2 million assets backed by bitcoin over the past weekend.”

“Having weathered through multiple bans, restrictions and regulatory scrutiny across the world, the resilience of the crypto industry has been tested time and again. Even with the recent apprehensions of China’s crypto sector, we are confident that the industry’s ability and the growing global adoption will continue to carry the sector through challenges as such,” added CoinDCX.

Siddharth Menon, COO of WazirX said, “The markets are still recovering from another series of sell-offs propelled by panic. Bitcoin continues to remain bearish. The BTC trend is seen to be forming a falling wedge pattern which in the near future indicates a trend reversal. We may see a buying momentum from a possible $41,000 support levels, failing which BTC could plummet to sub $40K levels.”

