Cryptocurrency Update: 5 Cryptocurrencies Surge up to 64,000% in 24 Hours. List Here

The global crypto market cap on Thursday stood at $1.92 trillion and it showed that it had surged by 2.71 per cent over the course of the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours was $94.49 billion, which indicated that there had been an increase of 1.06 per cent over the same time period according to information from CoinMarketCap. The total DeFi volume was, at the time of this article, $15.08 billion or 15.96 per cent of the total crypto market’s 24-hour volume. It should also be noted that the volume of all the stable coins was $77.17 billion or 81.67 per cent of the total cryptocurrency market volume.

Keeping that in mind, the cryptocurrency market saw some significant changes over the course of the last 24 hours in terms of top gainers and losers. The top-performing crypto coins were pushing a surge percentage of almost 65,000 per cent over the last 24 hours. The top gainer, according to information from CoinMarketCap on Thursday was, CryptoZoo (new), which held a price of $0.0001364. Data indicated that the altcoin had surged by 64,434.96 per cent over the last 24 hours, which is a massive leap for any coin. Following that, the second-place gainer was leaving much to be desired as it left a massive gap in terms of percentage gained. Aventus, which was behind CryptoZoo, held a price of $1.14 and was trading green at 197.60 per cent over the last 24 hours.

In terms of the top losers on the crypto market, the altcoins were doing fairly well, compared to losers’ performances on Thursday. The topmost loser was DogePepsi with a price of $0.000000000295. The coin had slipped by 67.91 per cent over the course of the day. At the bottom rung of the top five losers, there was the altcoin called ‘Boring Protocol’ with a price of $0.06141 and it had slumped by 47.75 per cent over the course of the last day.

Top 5 Cryptocurrency Gainers (According to data from CoinMarketCap)

1) CryptoZoo (new) - $0.0001364 – 64,434.96 per cent change over the last 24 hours

2) Aventus - $1.14 – 197.60 per cent change over the last 24 hours

3) Blockchain Exchange Alliance - $0.0005876 – 197.57 per cent change over the last 24 hour

4) Marsan Exchange token - $0.07548 – 181.10 per cent change over the last 24 hours

5) Uniswap Finance - $0.04941 – 158.03 per cent change over the last 24 hours

Top 5 Cryptocurrency Losers (According to data from CoinMarketCap)

1) DogePepsi - $0.000000000295 – Traded 67.91 per cent down cent over the last 24 hours

2) Blockcloud - $0.00009511 - Traded 62.49 per cent over down the last 24 hours

3) E-coin Finance - $0.000000001613 – Traded 50.63 per cent down over the last 24 hour

4) New BTC - $187.16 – Traded 49.00 per cent down over the last 24 hours

5) Boring Protocol - $0.06141 – Traded 47.75 per cent down over the last 24 hours

Coming to the top cryptocurrencies in the market, Bitcoin was performing decently today as it was trading green at 2.22 per cent over the last 24 hours with a price of $43,406.29. However, over the course of the last week, the coin showed a slippage of 1.43 per cent. The second-place coin, Ethereum, was also performing well with a surge of 2.72 per cent over the last 24 hours and a price of $3,009.45. The cryptocurrency was trading down at 3.57 per cent over the past 7 days.

Speaking on the performance of Bitcoin, CoinDCX said, “Bitcoin continues to consolidate with multiple retests of the critical sub-$40,000 range, trading between the 100-day simple moving average of US$41,221. Ethereum broke through its first major resistance level, trading at US$2,966.71 at the time of writing. For the past two weeks, the size of liquidations has been trending lower, which is a positive signal, suggesting that long-term holders have not yet sold the recent drawdowns, and have continued to accumulate and remain in the market.”

Touching on the performance of the overall crypto market, Siddharth Menon, COO WazirX said, “It has been a sombre 3 weeks or so for the crypto markets. The overall lull in the markets seem to be persistent based on the trend patterns. The overall crypto market is trending within a descending triangle pattern. An upside breakout seems highly unlikely at this juncture as the dollar index is strengthening day on day basis and since stocks, gold, cryptocurrencies etc. are directly opposed to the dollar, an upside in the dollar index will more often than not result in a fall in the crypto markets.”

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here