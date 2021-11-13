Cryptocurrency Update: 6 Coins Gain Up To 1,807% in a Day. Bitcoin, Ether in Red Zone

The global cryptocurrency market plunged back to the red zone on November 13, Saturday. The downfall came after a successful run of major crypto coins over the past few days. Both Bitcoin and Ether, the two largest cryptocurrencies, saw their lifetime highs in the recent few days. Bitcoin had crossed an all-time high of $67,000 in the past week. On the other hand, Ethereum or Ether, the largest altcoin in the world, breached past the $4,800 mark during the same time period. This had significantly pushed up the global cryptocurrency market for a few days, before it went back to the red zone on Saturday.

Bitcoin on the day was trading at $63,395.21, data from CoinMarketCap showed. This was a 0.86 per cent dip over the course of the last day. One unit of Ether was priced at $4,587.87, the data further revealed. This was a 0.87 per cent p;unge in the last 24 hours. Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 43.12 per cent, a decrease of 0.15 per cent over the day, said a note on CoinMarketCap’s website.

The global cryptocurrency market cap on Saturday, November 13, was standing at $2.78 trillion. This was down by 0.96 per cent over the course of the last day, crypto tracking CoinMarketCap data showed. The fall, as mentioned, was attributed to the falling price in the crypto coins over the last day. Shiba Inu prices, which continued a steady run for two straight days, also saw a major dip over the past 25 hours. One SHIB token was priced at $0.00005138 on the day, down by 1.16 per cent as compared to the last day.

The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours was $106.76 billion. This makes a 15.62 per cent decrease in the volume as compared to the last day. “The total volume in DeFi is currently $12.33 billion, 11.55 per cent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume," CoinMarketCap said in a note on its website.

BitBall was the top gainer in the global crypto market, the data on CoinMarketCap showed. Over the last 24 hours, the value of one token increased by 1,806.85 per cent. One token was priced at $0.1487, as per data. Uniswap Finance [old] occupied the second spot in the top gainers’ pack, priced at $0.04568 and up by 1,621.63 per cent over the last 24 hours. META, valued at $0.00002846 per token, came third with a surge of 759.62 per cent in the last day.

As far as losers were concerned, the top spot went to Elonomics. The price of one token went down by 80.66 per cent and was trading at $5.35 on Friday. WeOwn and ArmzLegends came second and third in the chart, decreasing by 80.44 and 70.79 per cent respectively during the course of the last day.

Top 6 Cryptocurrency Gainers (According to Data from CoinMarketCap)

BitBall: $0.1487 - up by 1,806.85 per cent in the last 24 hours

Uniswap Finance [old]: $0.04568 - up by per 1,621.63 cent in the last 24 hours

META: $0.00002846 - up by 759.62 per cent in the last 24 hours

GenshiniFlokInu: $0.00000003675 - up by 488.81 per cent in the last 24 hours

Angry Squid: $0.0000001388 - up 409.10 by per cent in the last 24 hours

Bit Shiba: $0.0000002522 - up by 338.35 per cent in the last 24 hours

Top 6 Cryptocurrency Losers (According to Data from CoinMarketCap)

Elonomics: $5.35 - down by 80.66 per cent in the last 24 hours

WeOwn: $0.01873 - down by 80.44 per cent in the last 24 hours

ArmzLegends: $8.04 - down by 70.79 per cent in the last 24 hours

Coins of Nature: $0.000000002656 - down by 68.21 per cent in the last 24 hours

ICDEFI: $0.1042 - down by 66.78 per cent in the last 24 hours

Zyro: $0.01529 - down by 65.56 per cent in the last 24 hours

