Cryptocurrency Update: 6 Crypto Coins Gain Up To 872% in 24 hours. Full List Here

Less than a month after touching a mark of $66,000, Bitcoin on Tuesday, November 9 again scaled a fresh all-time record, this time jumping past $67,500 in the last 24 hours. Continuing its upward run in the cryptocurrency sector, the world largest crypto coin was trading at $67,531 at the time of writing this article. This was up by 2.52 per cent in the past 24 hours, while in the past seven days, the price of Bitcoin has jumped nearly 7 per cent. Bitcoin recorded last all-time high on October 20 at just below $67,000. Ether prices, too, hit a new record, trading at $4,814.80 on the day. At the time of writing this article, one Ether coin was priced at $$4,778.50, up by 0.94 per cent over the last 24 hours.

“Tuesday morning, and all eyes on the Crypto space as Bitcoin hits a new time high crossing its resistance of $67,000 and a high of $67,818 was recorded. The market capitalisation is now above $3 trillion. After the first Bitcoin ETF the rally has continued and the bulls are playing with strong cards. Bitcoin is already 8 plus per cent up in last 7 days and fundamentally it is creating more strength," said Manoj Dalmia, founder and director of Proassetz Exchange.

“Bitcoin has already crossed its resistance and a new support level of $65,000 and $63,500 will play a key role now, with this Bull Run and strong inflow of volume Bitcoin is still showing signs to remain the largest among all crypto currency," he added.

The global cryptocurrency market cap on Tuesday, November 9, was standing at $2.90 trillion. This was up by 1.86 per cent over the course of the last day, CoinMarketCap data showed. The surge was attributed to the rising price in the crypto coins over the past few days. Earlier in the day, it had shot up to the $3 trillion mark.

“The cryptocurrency market cap steadily shot past the $3 trillion mark over the past 24 hours. The biggest initiator of the rally was when the largest altcoin, Ether, reached a new all-time high. Just recently one of the largest investment banks in the world, JP Morgan, had predicted that ETH would reach a much higher market cap by the end of the year. Most of the other top altcoins simply replicated the momentum in ETH," said Edul patel, CEO and co-founder of Mudrex - a global crypto trading platform.

Elonomics was the top gainer in the global crypto market, the data on CoinMarketCap showed. Over the last 24 hours, the value of one token increased by 872.71 per cent. One token was priced at $35.41, as per data. BitBall occupied the second spot in the top gainers’ pack, priced at $0.006399 and up by 707.97 per cent over the last 24 hours. GM Holding, valued at $0.07487 per token, came third with a surge of 527.28 per cent in the last day.

As far as losers were concerned, the top spot went to Inubis. The price of one token went down by 91.66 per cent and was trading at $0.000000001348. DogeMan and SHILL Token came second and third in the chart, decreasing by 74.65 and 72.12 per cent respectively during the course of the last day.

Top 6 Cryptocurrency Gainers (According to Data from CoinMarketCap)

Elonomics: $35.41 - up by 872.71 per cent in the last 24 hours

BitBall: $0.006399 - up by 707.97 per cent in the last 24 hours

GM Holding: $0.07487 - up by 527.28 per cent in the last 24 hours

Zombie Inu: $0.00000006181 - up by 262.93 per cent in the last 24 hours

Vikings Inu: $0.00000005013 - up by 247.83 per cent in the last 24 hours

King of Shiba: $0.00000001378 - up by 242.13 per cent in the last 24 hours

Top 6 Cryptocurrency Losers (According to Data from CoinMarketCap)

Inubis: $0.000000001348 - down by 91.66 per cent in the last 24 hours

DogeMan: $0.000005082 - down by 74.65 per cent in the last 24 hours

SHILL Token: $3.84 - down by 71.12 per cent in the last 24 hours

Education Ecosystem: $0.02326 - down by 62.81 per cent in the last 24 hours

BlubberCoin: $0.000000004149 - down by 60.42 per cent in the last 24 hours

XEUS: $422.93 - down by 59.53 per cent in the last 24 hours

