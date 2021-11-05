Cryptocurrency Update: 6 Coins Rise Up To 3,016.20% In a Day; Bitcoin, Ether Fall

The world’s largest cryptocurrency Bitcoin fell below the $62,000 mark on Friday, October 5, after touching an all-time high of $66,000 last month. The market capitalisation of the altcoin declined by 0.87 per cent on the day, over the last 24 hours. At the time of writing this article, one Bitcoin was priced at $61,363 according to data available with CoinMarketCap. Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 42.72 per cent, a decrease of 0.18 per cent over the day. Ethereum or Ether, the second largest crypto coin, also fell by 1.00 per cent over the last 24 hours, as per the crypto monitoring website. One coin of Ether was priced at $4,488 at the time of writing this article. Recently, Ether had crossed its previous record of last week and crossed the $4,500 mark.

Meanwhile, the global cryptocurrency market cap on Wednesday, November 3, was standing at $2.71 trillion. This was down by 0.31 per cent over the course of the last day, CoinMarketCap data showed. On the other hand, the crypto market volume was down by 8.28 per cent over the course of the last 24 hours, data available at the website said. The total volume of the crypto market where the coins were traded over the past 24 hours was $124.96 billion at the time of writing this article. Shiba Inu, Solana, Polkadot and Dogecoin also went through cuts. Shiba Inu even lost its spot in the top 10 list and was placed at number 11 after suffering at 5.25 per cent dip in the last 24 hours. Binance Coin and Tether rose marginally on the contrary.

In India, digital payments giant Paytm on Friday said it might consider Bitcoin offerings if the government makes cryptocurrencies fully legal in India, Bloomberg reported. “Bitcoin is still in a regulatory grey area if not a regulatory ban in India. At the moment Paytm does not do Bitcoin. If it was ever to become fully legal in the country, then clearly there could be offerings we could launch,” said the company’s chief financial officer Madhur Deora. The comments came at a time when Paytm prepares to launch an initial public offering (IPO). The offer may increase the company’s valuation to $20 billion, as per reports.

Coming back to the global crypto market, Phoenix Global emerged the top gainer in the crypto market on Friday. The altcoin surged up to 3,016.20 per cent, priced at $0.8844. GreenMoonZilla occupied the second spot, priced at $0.00001357 and up by 415.50 per cent over the last 24 hours. Ethereum Meta, valued at $0.000005427 per token, continued its upward trend and came third with a surge of 400.29 per cent in the last day.

As far as losers were concerned, the top spot went to CVCoin. The price of one token went down by 60.94 per cent and was trading at $1.54. Santa Coin and MetaShib Token came second and third in the chart, decreasing by 60.06 and 53.14 per cent respectively during the course of the last day.

Top 6 Cryptocurrency Gainers (According to Data from CoinMarketCap)

Phoenix Global: $0.8844 - up by 3,016.20 per cent in the last 24 hours

GreenMoonZilla: $0.00001357 - up by 415.50 per cent in the last 24 hours

Ethereum Meta: $0.000005427 - up by 400.29 per cent in the last 24 hours

Squidanomics: $0.00000001387 - up by 289.65 per cent in the last 24 hours

Instinct: $0.00414 - up by 281.21 per cent in the last 24 hours

Candela Coin: $0.02883 - up by 257.57 per cent in the last 24 hours

Top 6 Cryptocurrency Losers (According to Data from CoinMarketCap)

CVCoin: $1.54 - down by 60.94 per cent in the last 24 hours

Santa Coin: $0.00000006133 - down by 60.06 per cent in the last 24 hours

MetaShib Token: $0.0000003684 - down by 53.14 per cent in the last 24 hours

CardanoEvo: $0.00004031 - down by 52.74 per cent in the last 24 hours

PolyGamma Finance: $2.45 - down by per cent in the last 24 hours

Cats Claw: $0.000003284 - down by 45.61 per cent in the last 24 hours

