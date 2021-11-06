Cryptocurrency Update: 6 Coins Rise Up To 817% in a Day; Squid Game Becomes Top Gainer

Squid Game crypto token, which saw a rollercoaster ride since it was launched, emerged as the top gainer in the global cryptocurrency market on November 6, Saturday. This came days after many investors complained that they have lost millions in the apparent scam, as they could not sell their tokens. Bitcoin, however, suffered losses and dipped down to the $60,000 mark over the last 24 hours. One token of the world’s largest cryptocurrency was trading at $60,583.36 at the time of writing this article, weeks after it touched a lifetime high of the $66,000 mark. This was down by 1.41 per cent as compared to the last 24 hours.

Ethereum was also down by 2.73 per cent over the course of the last day. One unit of the world’s second largest cryptocurrency was trading at $4,368 at the time of writing this article. Binance, Dogecoin and Polkadot also dipped, while Solana gained around 4 per cent. Shiba Inu surged to $0.00005678 on Saturday. This was up by 11.09 per cent over the past 24 hours, a pleasant move after constantly dipping over the past few days.

Meanwhile, the global cryptocurrency market cap on Friday, November 6, was standing at $2.67 trillion. This was down by 1.72 per cent over the course of the last day, CoinMarketCap data showed. On the other hand, the crypto market volume was down by 10.84 per cent over the course of the last 24 hours, data available at the website said. The total volume of the crypto market where the coins were traded over the past 24 hours was $112.34 billion at the time of writing this article. “The total volume in DeFi is currently $13.82B, 12.30% of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins is now $87.39 billion, which is 77.79 per cent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume," said a note on the CoinMarketCap website.

Squid Game was the top gainer in the global crypto market, the data on the crypto tracking website showed. Over the last 24 hour, the value of one Squid token increased by 816.72 per cent. One token was priced at $0.6508, as per data. However, the CoinMarketCap issued a warning amid the recent accusations of fraud against Squid Game token, after the prices surged. “We have received multiple reports that the website and socials are no longer functional & users are not able to sell this token in Pancakeswap. There is growing evidence that this project has rugged. Please do your own due diligence and exercise extreme caution. This project, while clearly inspired by the Netflix show of the same name, is NOT affiliated with the official IP," it said.

Chain occupied the second spot in the top gainers’ pack, priced at $21.89 and up by 665.35 per cent over the last 24 hours. GreenMoonZilla, valued at $0.00008422 per token, continued its upward trend and came third with a surge of 469.83 per cent in the last day.

As far as losers were concerned, the top spot went to Phoenix Global. The price of one token went down by 97.49 per cent and was trading at $0.02263 . Ethereum Meta and Dragon Battles came second and third in the chart, decreasing by 94.36 and 85.38 per cent respectively during the course of the last day.

Top 6 Cryptocurrency Gainers (According to Data from CoinMarketCap)

Squid Game: $0.6508 - up by 816.72 per cent in last 24 hours

Chain: $21.89 - up by 665.35 per cent in last 24 hours

GreenMoonZilla: $0.00008422 - up by 469.83 per cent in last 24 hours

ZYX: $0.1609 - up by 334.54 per cent in last 24 hours

CatenaX: $4.32 - up by 311.48 per cent in last 24 hours

Blockcloud: $0.00263 - up by 256.98 per cent in last 24 hours

Top 6 Cryptocurrency Losers (According to Data from CoinMarketCap)

Phoenix Global: $0.02263 - down by 97.49 per cent in last 24 hours

Ethereum Meta: $0.0000002909 - down by 94.36 per cent in last 24 hours

Dragon Battles: $0.001003 - down by 85.38 per cent in last 24 hours

Ninneka: $0.2525 - down by 63.31 per cent in last 24 hours

BITICA DIGITAL CRYPTO CURRENCY: $0.1013 - down by per 58.60 cent in last 24 hours

SatoShiba: $0.01502 - down by 55.09 per cent in last 24 hours

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.