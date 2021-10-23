The cryptocurrency market on Saturday, October 23, was back in the red zone with one of the most popular entities, Bitcoin, priced at $61,230.81. The global crypto market cap on this day was standing at $2.55 trillion. This made up for a fall of 1.76 per cent over the course of the last 24 hours. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours was shown to be at $103.93 billion. As per figures by CoinMarketCap, this indicates a decrease of 15.11 per cent in the total crypto market volume, which means the total number of coins traded in the last 24 hours.

The total volume in DeFi stood at $14.38 billion, at the time of publishing this article, which made up for 13.84 per cent of the 24-hour volume of the total crypto market on Saturday.

In this regard, one should keep in mind that there have been changes in the top market gainers and losers over the course of the last 24 hours. As far as top gainers in the market were concerned, the first spot was bagged by Wolf Safe Poor People. This cryptocurrency, which was among the top 6 on Friday, was priced at $0.000001621 and was trading up at 6,39,521.45 per cent on Saturday. The second spot went to GreenMoon, trading at $242.88. It was up by 3,441.85 on the day.

InfinitX was another top gainer in the crypto market and was priced at $0.000021 on Saturday. This altcoin was trading up by 3,270.59 per cent over the course of the last day.

On the other hand, Magic Cake topped the chart in terms of the losers in the cryptocurrency market. This altcoin was priced at $0.00000000002 on Saturday and saw a decrease of 99.62 per cent over the course of the last 24 hours, according to data from CoinMarketCap.

The second spot in this category went to Smart Coin, priced at $0.6935. Smart Coin logged a fall of 67.75 per cent during the last day, according to the data. Sakura Bloom was the third top loser in this regard. This altcoin had a price of $0.0002021 at the time of publishing this article, down by 67.45 per cent in the last 24 hours.

As far as Bitcoin was concerned, the price stood at $61,230.81 on Saturday, while its dominance was logged at 45.40 per cent. This was a decrease of 0.52 per cent over the day, as per data available at CoinMarketCap.

Top 6 Cryptocurrency Gainers (According to data from CoinMarketCap)

Wolf Safe Poor People: $0.000001621 - 6,39,521.45 per cent change over last 24 hours

GreenMoon: $242.88 - up by 3441.85 per cent over last 24 hours

InfinitX: $0.000021 - up by 3,270.59 per cent over last 24 hours

UpCake: $0.00000887 - up by 591.18 per cent over last 24 hours

Dogenomics: $0.00000001034 - up by 462.09 per cent over last 24 hours

ShibX: $0.0001314- up by 332.56 per cent over last 24 hours

Top 6 Cryptocurrency Losers (According to data from CoinMarketCap)

Magic Cake: $0.00000000002 - down by 99.62 per cent over last 24 hours

Smart Coin: $0.6935 - down by 67.75 per cent over last 24 hours

Sakura Bloom: $0.0002021 - down by 67.45 per cent over last 24 hours

FUTUREXCRYPTO: $0.9769 - down by 63.40 per cent over last 24 hours

ScareCrow: $54.17 - down by 58.70 per cent over last 24 hours

Pink Shiba Inu: $0.00003918 - down by 56.18 per cent over last 24 hours

Apart from Bitcoin, Solana and Ether, two other popular cryptocurrencies, tracked losses on Saturday. Solana was priced at $202.30 and was down by 0.85 per cent over the last 24 hours. On the other hand, Ether was trading at $4,032.07, down 2.32 per cent over the course of the last day.

Dogecoin, on the other hand, made a U-turn on Saturday and witnessed gain. This altcoin was trading at $0.2463 on Saturday, up by 0.56 per cent over the last 24 hours.

