Cryptocurrency Update: 6 Crypto Coins Rise Up To 542.96% in a Day. Know Prices

Cryptocurrency Update: The global cryptocurrency market on Saturday, November 27, regained its dominance slightly after tumbling drastically a day back amid fears of a new COVID-19 variant, the Omicron, discovered first in South Africa. The global cryptocurrency market cap, at the time of writing this article, was standing at 2.49 trillion, data from crypto tracking CoinMarketCap showed. This was up by 1.59 per cent over the past 24 hours. The crypto volume numbers however declined through the day. The volume of traded coins stood at $132.49 billion, which was a 19.23 per cent dip over the last 24 hours. The prices of major crypto coins like Bitcoin and Solana also rose slightly during the day.

Bitcoin, the world’s largest cryptocurrency by volume, was sort of back on the track after losing nine per cent in the previous session, data from CoinMarketCap showed on Saturday. However, it still remained below the $55,000 mark, down by over 20 per cent from its record high scaled earlier this month. At the time of writing this article, the price of one Bitcoin stood at $54,790.29. This was up by 1.14 per cent over the course of the last day. “Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 41.57 per cent, a decrease of 0.58 per cent over the day," a note on CoinMarketCap’s website said.

“The spread of (the variant), especially to other countries, could wither investor appetite further," Yuya Hasegawa at Tokyo-based exchange Bitbank was quoted as saying by moneycontrol.com. “BTC’s upside will likely be limited and the market should brace for further loss."

Similarly, the prices of Ethereum also increased a bit over the course of the last day. One unit of the largest altcoin, Ether, was standing at $4,152.31 at the time of writing this article. This was up by 3.21 per cent over the past 24 hours but down by 3.60 per cent over the past seven days.

King Floki was the top gainer in the global crypto market. Over the last 24 hours, the value of one token increased by 542.96 per cent. One token was priced at $0.000001909, as per data from CoinMarketCap. Mars SpaceX occupied the second spot in the top gainers’ pack, priced at $0.0001957 and up by 527.34 per cent over the last 24 hours. Dragon Slayer, valued at $0.0000245 per token, continued its upward trend and came third with a surge of 497.11 per cent in the last day.

As far as losers were concerned, the top spot went to Hippie Inu. The price of one token went down by 94.25 per cent and was trading at $0.00000008335. Baby Santa Token and Sheep Game came second and third in the chart, decreasing by 61.86 and 61.28 per cent respectively during the course of the last day.

