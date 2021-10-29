Cryptocurrency Update: Ethereum Soars to Lifetime High, Bitcoin Regains $61,000 Mark

Ethereum or Ether, the world’s second largest cryptocurrency coming right after Bitcoin, gained an all time high on Friday, October 29, according to reports. This comes a week after its rival Bitcoin surged to lifetime highs. On this day, Ether prices rose as much as to $4,400 dollars at one point of time. At the time of writing this article, one unit of Ether was priced at $4,327.51. This was up by 4.05 per cent over the course of the past 24 hours. Previously, the price of this altcoin had touched $4,380 on May 12 this year. In recent weeks, the cryptocurrency markets have seen a steep rise, with memecoin Shiba Inu skyrocketing up to 160 per cent this week.

The global crypto market cap over the last 24 hours was standing at $2.60 trillion, data from CoinMarketCap showed. This was an increase of 0.55 per cent as compared to Thursday. However, the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours stood at $147.87 billion. This was down by 16.17 per cent as compared to the last day. The total volume in DeFi was standing at $15.61 billion, 10.56 per cent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume, according to data available with CoinMarketCap. “The volume of all stable coins is now $118.59 billion, which is 80.20 per cent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume," the platform said in an update.

“After a minor blip over the past 24 hours, we saw the cryptocurrency market recover rapidly. The largest crypto currency by market capitalisation, Bitcoin, regained the $61,000 mark. The game-changer over the past 24 hours was Dogecoin, which shot up more than 35 per cent. The other meme coin, Shiba Inu seemed to cool off after rising to the spot of the eighth largest cryptocurrency," said Edul Patel, CEO and co-founder of Mudrex, a global crypto trading platform.

Talking further about Bitcoin, the WazirX Trade Desk said, “Bitcoin gained almost 5 per cent in a single day crossing the $61,000 mark once again. BTC has slid by 7 per cent over the week. Bitcoin was constantly testing the $60,000 support mark and has eventually bounced back. The BTC trend appears to be forming a flag pattern since the start of October 2021.

Apart from these regular altcoins, Squid Game token or SQUID stole the show in the crypto market over the past 24 hours. Launched on October 20, SQUID rose up to 2,400 per cent in the last day. It is currently priced at $4.32, data from CoinMarketCap showed.

GreenMoonZilla was the top gainer in the crypto market, surging up to as high as 1,120.14 per cent over the course of the last day. The value of one GreenMoonZilla token was $0.00000007265 while writing this article. Squidanomics came next, standing at $0.000000002896 , and up by 283.07 per cent over the last 24 hours. HummingBird Finance, valued at $0.000000000257 per token, came third with a surge of 247.29 per cent in the last day.

As far as top losers were concerned, the first position was taken by Scallop coin, which went down by 98.84 per cent and was priced at $1.80. 100xCoin and Corgidoge came second and third in the chart, decreasing by 96.53 and 73.33 per cent respectively during the course of the last day.

Top 6 Cryptocurrency Gainers (According to data from CoinMarketCap)

GrrenMoonZilla: $0.00000007265 - up by 1,120.47 per cent over last 24 hours

Squidanomics: $0.00000007265 - up by 283.07 per cent over last 24 hours

HummingBird: $0.000000000257 - up by 247.29 per cent over last 24 hours

Pitbull: $0.000000000528 - up by 234.40 per cent over last 24 hours

Squid Game: $5.15 - up by 223.71 per cent over last 24 hours

Flokimooni: $0.0000005352 - up by 223.35 per cent over last 24 hours

Top 6 Cryptocurrency Losers (According to data from CoinMarketCap)

Scallop: $1.80 - down by 98.84 per cent over last 24 hours

100xCoin: $0.000000000582 - down by 96.53 per cent over last 24 hours

Corgidoge: $0.0000005731 - down by 73.33 per cent over last 24 hours

HarmonyPad: $0.01014 - down by 62.30 per cent over last 24 hours

SHIBAWITCH TOKEN: $0.0002201 - down by 58.55 per cent over last 24 hours

Elonomics: $0.4036 - down by 56.13 per cent over last 24 hours

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.