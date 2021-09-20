Cryptocurrency Update: Top 5 Cryptos that Surge up to 690% in 24 Hours. Know Details

More cryptocurrencies have been on the rise lately. The global crypto market cap at the time of this article stood at $1.99 trillion which points to a 7.60 per cent decline over the course of the last day, according to information on CoinMarketCap. However, contrary to this, the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours has aggregated to a total of $101.78 billion at the time of writing this article. This indicated a 20.13 per cent increase for the same. With that said, there are a few cryptocurrencies, other than the usual Bitcoin, who are which are worth mentioning as they have seen significant gains over the last 24 hours as per information on CoinMarketCap.

Keeping this in mind, here are the top five gainers that the cryptocurrency market has witnessed over the course of the last day.

Top 5 Cryptocurrency Gainers (According to data from CoinMarketCap)

1) Aqua Pig - $ 0.000000000014 – 689.25 per cent change over the last 24 hours

2) Gravitoken - $0.02383 – 263.75 per cent change over the last 24 hours

3) CONTRACOIN - $0.2553 – 237.84 per cent change over the last 24 hour

4) SafeBull - $0.00000001228 – 225.76 per cent change over the last 24 hours

5) InfinityCake - $0.0000007175 – 192.92 per cent change over the last 24 hours

On the other end of the cryptocurrency spectrum, we have the top ghost coins dominating the market. These include the likes of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Cardano and so on. It should be noted that a majority of the top coins, including Bitcoin, have displayed a tendency to trade red, especially at the time of this article. Bitcoin, Ethereum, Cardano, Binance Coin, all top coins in the market, have been trading red over the past 24 hours. In most of the cases, they have also been trading red over the course of the past 7 days as per information on CoinMarketCap.

As per the data that was analysed, Bitcoin was trading at $45,093.11 which was 6.50 per cent down over the last 24 hours and 1.45 per cent up over the course of the week. The second most popular cryptocurrency, Ether was trading at $3,164.36 or an 8.09 per cent decline over the course of the last day. The coin was trading 1.58 per cent lower over the course of the last seven days. Cardano, Tether and Binance Coin took third, fourth and fifth place respectively.

Speaking on the performance of the top cryptocurrency, ZebPay Trade Desk said, “Bitcoin (BTC) has been fairly range-bound over the last couple of days, trading between $45,000 - $48,000. This seems to be a consolidating phase that the asset is operating in, and the bears are preventing the asset from crossing the $48,000 mark convincingly, making this a strong psychological resistance level for BTC."

Apart from these, Dogecoin and SHIBA INU, the so-called ‘meme coins’, have garnered a lot of interest and attention over the past couple of months thanks to Tesla CEO and billionaire, Elon Musk. This all started when Musk took to Twitter to announce the arrival of his new Shiba Inu puppy that he named Floki. Soon after that both the Dogecoin and the SHIBA coin saw a dramatic jump in prices as the infamous ‘Musk’ effect took hold of the cryptocurrency market once again. This saw Dogecoin reach all the way to 9th place amongst the top crypto coins in the market. As of today it once again slipped down one space though and stood at a price of $0.2159 and was trading at 9.69 per cent down over the course of the past 24 hours.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here