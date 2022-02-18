CoinDCX Now Crosses 1-crore User Mark; ‘Phenomenal milestone', Says Founder

Cryptocurrency exchange CoinDCX on Tuesday announced that the platform had crossed the mark of one crore users. Launched in 2018, CoinDCX was among the first such platforms to enter the Indian market. The rise to this milestone was fuelled by the company’s stellar growth in 2021. Moving from a user base of 1.4 lakh at the end of 2020, the platform acquired over 98 lakh users in 2021 alone to take its tally past the 1 crore milestone.

Celebrating the company’s achievement, CoinDCX’s CEO and co-founder Sumit Gupta said that the platform’s phenomenal success was a testament to the growing demand for digital assets in the Indian market. Emphasising his company’s commitment to customer experience, he added, “CoinDCX’s exponential growth in the past year attests to the trust that our customers have placed in us as the nation’s safest crypto exchange and from our commitment to drive transparency and credibility in the industry. With this achievement, we look to push forth with our mission to offer a trusted trading experience, and champion education and awareness in blockchain technology and digital assets.”

Apart from being a crypto trading exchange, CoinDCX also offers education in crypto and blockchain with DCXLearn to combat misinformation and drive awareness in emerging technologies and innovation as cryptocurrencies move towards mainstream acceptability.

The platform lends dedicated investment solutions to the users as per their needs starting with CoinDCX for investment novices and veterans, to CoinDCX Pro for seasoned traders, and CoinDCX Prime for HNIs and institutions.

“As a leading crypto powerhouse, CoinDCX has been at the frontier of India’s crypto landscape, placing the nation on the world map for digital asset innovation. We’re proud to continue strengthening our growth in India and beyond, lowering the barriers to make the future of finance more accessible to all," said Neeraj Khandelwal, co-founder, CoinDCX.

Backed by former Facebook co-founder Eduardo Saverin’s B Capital, CoinDCX with its series C funding also became the first Indian crypto unicorn. This ISO certified entity also has investments from investors like Polychain Capital, Temasek, Bain Capital Ventures, and HDR Group, operator of BitMEX.

