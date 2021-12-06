Cryptocurrency Bill Coming Soon, Govt has no Plan to Boost Cryptos: FM Sitharaman

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday said that government has no plans to boost the cryptocurrencies in India. Answering to questions in the Parliament, Sitharaman said, Cryptocurrency and Regulation of Official Digital Currency Bill, 2021 will likely to be taken up during the seventh session of Winter Session. Crypto bill will be introduced in Parliament after Cabinet approval, she mentioned earlier. The government has held extensive consultations on the legal framework for cryptocurrencies in India.

Last week, finance minister said regulating cryptocurrency requires collective effort as the technology is constantly evolving and changing.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.