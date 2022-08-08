Cryptocurrency Price Today: Bitcoin Above $24,000; Ether, Solana, Polkadot Gain Up To 9%

Cryptocurrency Price Today: The cryptocurrency market on Monday, August 8, traded in the green territory as investors seemed mostly recovered from Friday’s surprisingly strong jobs report. All the top crypto tokens were trading with decent gains on Monday. Avalanche rallied over 13 per cent, while Solana rose over 6 per cent. BNB gained 6 per cent, followed by a 5 per cent rise in Cardano and Polkadot each. The global cryptocurrency market cap was trading higher at the $1.12 trillion mark, rising higher by 3 per cent in the last 24 hours. However, the total trading volume jumped more than 4 per cent, close to $44.63 billion.

Edul Patel co-founder & CEO of Mudrex, said: “The largest cryptocurrency by market cap, Bitcoin, remained largely consolidated. Although the top cryptos did not move much, we did witness some sectors performing better than others. Web3, for example, did exceptionally well over the past week. We are likely heading into an exciting week. With the consolidation playing out for some time now, this week could be more volatile.”

The world’s largest and most popular cryptocurrency Bitcoin was trading nearly a per cent higher at $24,090. On the other hand, Ether, the coin linked to the ethereum blockchain and the second largest cryptocurrency, rose over 5 per cent to $1,769. Meanwhile, dogecoin price today was trading more than 2 per cent higher at $0.06 whereas Shiba Inu also gained about 2 per cent to $0.000012.

Shivam Thakral, CEO of BuyUcoin, said: “Ether is outperforming most of the crypto assets with its impressive rally and is poised to become the best-performing crypto asset of 2022.”

Even though crypto has rallied in recent weeks, it’s still well off its highs reached toward the end of last year. Bitcoin’s price has been hovering around $23,000, down from nearly $69,000 in November last year.

In other news, a public spat between global cryptocurrency platform Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao (known as CZ) and WazirX cofounder Nischal Shetty has hit about 15 million registered users (as of August) of the Indian crypto exchange.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) said that it recently conducted searches on one of the directors of M/s Zanmai Lab Pvt Ltd which owns the popular cryptocurrency exchange WazirX.

Here are the top 10 cryptocurrencies and their prices on August 5, 2022, Friday, (According to data from coinmarketcap.com)

Bitcoin $24,090 or 4.82 per cent gain in the last 24 hours

Ethereum $1,769.74 or 5.10 per cent gain in the last 24 hours

Tether $1.00 or 0.00 per cent gain in the last 24 hours

USD Coin $0.9998 or 0.02 per cent loss in the last 24 hours

BNB $329.86 or 5.54 per cent gain in the last 24 hours

XRP $0.3817 or 2.61 per cent gain in the last 24 hours

Binance USD $0.9999 or 0.01 per cent loss in the last 24 hours

Cardano $0.5177 or 1.33 per cent gain in the last 24 hours

Solana $40.38 or 6.64 per cent gain in the last 24 hours

Polkadot $9.28 or 9.59 per cent gain in the last 24 hours

