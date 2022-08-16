Cryptocurrency Price Today: Bitcoin Below $24,000 Mark; Ether, Solana Lose 5%; Full List

Cryptocurrency Price Today: The global cryptocurrency market on Tuesday, August 16, traded in red as major cryptocurrencies lost their grounds. The crypto market cap was standing at $1.14 trillion, down by 3.76 per cent in the past 24 hours, as per data. However, trading volumes saw a 9.84 per cent decrease over the day as it stood at $75.47 billion.

“The global crypto market cap saw a 0.35 per cent decrease over the last day. Both BTC (Bitcoin) and ETH (Ethereum) prices faced a downside correction after trying to break the resistance zone,” said Edul Patel, CEO and co-founder of Mudrex.

Bitcoin traded in red on the day and barely held the $24,000 mark even as investors’ sentiment improved over the last few days. Bitcoin price today at the time of writing this article was $23,968.54, down by 2.85 per cent over the past 24 hours, data retrieved from CoinMarketCap showed. In the past seven days, Bitcoin prices have increased by 0.55 per cent, as per the data.

“BTC declined below the USD 24,200 level from USD 25,000 and might reach USD 24,000. The immediate support level is near the USD 23,500 zone, below which the price could gain bearish momentum,” said Patel.

“BTC is doing good and is stable After breakout above the 200Weekly MA, it is holding its all support zone and as long as BTC holds above the 200Weekly MA which is considered near $23000 we can consider a stable rise till $29000 l. As per resistance levels there is no big resistance before $29200 until and unless BTC again closes below 200W ma only then we can observe a small downside movement to $21500,” added Manoj Dalmia, founder and director of Proassetz Exchange.

Meanwhile, Ethereum stayed above the $1800 mark on Tuesday on improved sentiments. Ether price today fell by 3.99 per cent at the time of writing in article to settle $1,872.38, showed data from CoinMarketCap. Over the past week, Ether prices have surged 5.68 per cent, the data further showed.

“Similarly, the ETH price failed to remain above the USD 2,000 level and dropped to the 1,880 level. The immediate resistances are at USD 1,940 and USD 1,960 levels, above which the price might retest the USD 2,000 zone,” noted Edul Patel.

Here are the top 10 cryptocurrencies and their prices on August 12, 2022, Wednesday, (According to data from coinmarketcap.com)

Bitcoin $23,968.54 or 2.85 per cent loss in the last 24 hours

Ethereum $1,872.38 or 3.99 per cent loss in the last 24 hours

Tether $1.00 or 0.00 per cent loss in the last 24 hours

USD Coin $0.9999 or 0.02 per cent gain in the last 24 hours

BNB $316.84 or 1.16 per cent loss in the last 24 hours

Cardano $0.5523 or 2.30 per cent loss in the last 24 hours

XRP $0.3718 or 2.11 per cent loss in the last 24 hours

Binance USD $0.9999 or 0.00 per cent loss in the last 24 hours

Solana $43.16 or 4.92 per cent loss in the last 24 hours

Dogecoin $0.07928 or 0.77 per cent gain in the last 24 hours

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here