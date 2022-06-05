Cryptocurrency Price Today: Bitcoin Below $30,000, Ether, Dogecoin Track Losses; Full List

Cryptocurrency Price Today: The global cryptocurrency market on Sunday, June 5, remained flat and recorded a slight rise in the last 24 hours, as risk appetite of investors did not see much growth. Investors are shying away from investing in crypto coins, which have seen more falls than rises this year, with Bitcoin being down by nearly 50 per cent from its all time high. The global cryptocurrency market on June 5 was up by 0.42 per cent over the day, standing at $1.23 trillion at the time of writing this article with markets not seeing much movement.

“Global growth concerns spurred by rising interest rates and supply chain disruptions were the dominant themes within investor narratives, with many leaning towards capital preservation during these volatile times. That said, we remain optimistic on crypto’s longer term growth trajectory, and the immense potential it has to revolutionise the way we live, work, and play,” said the CoinDCX research team last week, as markets have remained volatile for a while now.

Bitcoin remained below the $30,000 levels on the day. Bitcoin price today climbed by 0.43 per cent to stand at $29,792.13 at the time of writing this article, according to data from CoinMarketCap. On the other hand, Ether price today was standing at $1,795.14, jumping by 1.67 per cent over the past 24 hours.

“BTC had made minor recovery in the last few days rallying above $32K but the momentum did not last long as the Dollar index regained some lost ground. The daily trend for Bitcoin continues to traverse within a descending triangle pattern,” said the WazirX trade desk.

“The next resistance for BTC is expected at $40,000 and an immediate support is expected at $26,800. Bitcoin needs to break past the $40K level to witness any significant upward rally. Until then BTC may continue to consolidate between the $28K to $40K,” it added.

“BTC continued to trade near the $30,000 level. While the recent dip has done little to attract new investors, long-term holders seem to be doubling-down and buying BTC at current price levels. With the drop in prices, holders’ capacity to buy more BTC per dollar increases, as seen from the accumulation trend score. The score indicated that investors who are still in the game are adding significantly to their BTC holdings,” Darshan Bathija, CEO and co founder of Vauld, told News18.com

Here are the top 10 cryptocurrencies and their prices on June 5, 2022, Sunday (data from coinmarketcap.com)

Bitcoin $29,792.13 or 5.49 per cent gain in the last 24 hours

Ethereum $1,795.14 or 6.56 per cent loss in the last 24 hours

Tether $0.9993 or 0.01 per cent gain in the last 24 hours

USD Coin $1.00 or 0.01 per cent gain in the last 24 hours

BNB $297.61 or 0.28 per cent loss in the last 24 hours

Cardano $0.5621 or 0.21 per cent loss in the last 24 hours

XRP $0.3914 or 0.21 per cent gain in the last 24 hours

Binance USD $1.00 or 0.03 per cent gain in the last 24 hours

Solana $38.97 or 4.69 per cent gain in the last 24 hours

Dogecoin $0.0812 or 0.98 per cent loss in the last 24 hours

