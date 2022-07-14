Cryptocurrency Price Today: Bitcoin Breaches $20,000, Ether, Solana Gain Up to 4%; Full List

Cryptocurrency Price Today: In a surprise move, the cryptocurrency market on Thursday, July 14, rose near the $900 million level even as the US inflation soared to a four decade high as per data revealed by the government a day back. The crypto market cap was standing at $896.46 billion on the day, up by 1.52 per cent over the past 24 hours, as per data.

“In an interesting but much-anticipated development, US inflation soared to 41 years high as suggested by the latest CPI day. The high inflation numbers released by the US labor statistics showed an immediate impact on the crypto market as Bitcoin prices slumped by 4.2% to about $19200 but slightly recovered towards the end of day trade,” said Charles Tan, CMO of Atato, a licensed MPC Custodian Wallet

“For investors, it means that Fed continues to take strict measures to control inflation which may result in another rate hike. The high-interest rate may discourage borrowing and thus decrease the fund influx in the financial markets including the crypto market. The sellers will continue to dominate the market and the situation may remain the same till inflation numbers cool down,” he added.

Days after it dipped below the $20,000 mark, Bitcoin recovered to go above the same levels on the day. Bitcoin price today stood at $20,037.01, up by a slight 2.84 per cent over the past 24 hours, data from CoinMarketCap showed at the time of writing this article.

“Bitcoin continued its sideways movement, trading just above the $20,000 level as the bearish sentiment continues to prevail through the crypto markets. The weekly chart for BTC is on a downward trend, traversing within a descending triangle pattern. The weekly RSI continues to remain in the oversold zone, reeling under 30. An immediate support for Bitcoin is expected at $17,700,” said analysts at the WazirX trade desk.

Ether went past the $1100 mark on the day. At the time of writing this article, Ethereum price was standing at $1,100.31, which is down by 4.21 per cent over the past 24 hours.

“Ethereum gained nearly 7% yesterday after closing in red for 5 consecutive days. On the 12-hourly time-frame, the trend for Ethereum has formed an ascending channel pattern. The daily RSI edged above 40 level indicating a buying momentum. The next key resistance for Ethereum is expected at &1,280 and an immediate support is expected at $890,” the analysts added.



Here are the top 10 cryptocurrencies and their prices on July 14, Thursday, 2022, (According to data from coinmarketcap.com)

Bitcoin $20,037.01 or 2.84 per cent gain in the last 24 hours

Ethereum $1,100.31 or 4.21 per cent gain in the last 24 hours

Tether $0.9994 or 0.02 per cent gain in the last 24 hours

USD Coin $1.00 or 0.01 per cent loss in the last 24 hours

BNB $230.37 or 2.97 per cent gain in the last 24 hours

Binance USD $1.00 or 0.12 per cent gain in the last 24 hours

XRP $0.3214 or 2.24 per cent gain in the last 24 hours

Cardano $0.4289 or 1.40 per cent gain in the last 24 hours

Solana $34.44 or 3.63 per cent gain in the last 24 hours

Dogecoin $0.06087 or 0.14 per cent gain in the last 24 hours

