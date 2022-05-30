Cryptocurrency Price Today: Bitcoin Breaches $30,000 Mark, Ether, Solana in Green; Full list

Cryptocurrency Price Today: The global cryptocurrency market on Monday, May 30, finally followed the stock market cue and moved upwards after a long break involving smashing pitfalls. Major The global cryptocurrency market on Monday, May 30, finally followed the stock market cue and moved upwards after a long break involving smashing pitfalls. Major crypto coins including Bitcoin, Ethereum and Solana finally registered some growth, and a result could be felt at the crypto market as a whole. While the volatility was still there and appetite risk continued to fall, crypto experts remained hopeful about its longer term growth trajectory. The global cryptocurrency market was up by 5.80 per cent in the last 24 hours, as per data, standing at $1.27 trillion at the time of writing this article.

“Appetite for risk assets continued to fall with Asia-based tech stocks seeing a capital flight of $63 billion this year. Crypto assets which typically have a high correlation with tech stocks also plummeted, with bitcoin headed for its ninth-straight weekly loss. Global growth concerns spurred by rising interest rates and supply chain disruptions were the dominant themes within investor narratives, with many leaning towards capital preservation during these volatile times. That said, we remain optimistic on crypto’s longer term growth trajectory, and the immense potential it has to revolutionise the way we live, work, and play,” said the CoinDCX research team.

Bitcoin finally breached the $30,000 levels, after weeks of being below it. Bitcoin price today was standing at $30,594.73 at the time of writing this article. This was a gain of 5.49 per cent over the last 24 hours.

“Bitcoin climbed up by nearly 3 per cent since yesterday to edge above the $30K level. Bitcoin has closed lower for the 9th week in succession. On the 4-hourly time-frame, the BTC trend has broken out of the triangle pattern. The next resistance for BTC is expected at $40,000. The daily RSI for Bitcoin has cropped up over the 40 level for the first time since the start of May’22. The market sentiment for Bitcoin and crypto, however, continues to remain in the “extreme fear” zone,” said the WazirX trade desk.

Ethereum price today was still below the $2,000 mark but gained 6.56 per cent over the past 24 hours to stand at $1,902.85 per unit, at the time of writing this article. After a weekend of underperforming, Solana and Cardano among other altcoins gained over 10 per cent each.

“Over the weekend, altcoins underperformed as well. Terra’s new blockchain was launched and the price of both tokens LUNA Classic and LUNA 2.0 dropped. What’s evident is that the crypto community is still visibly skeptical about the project’s reliability after the UST De-pegging debacle,” said Darshan Bathija, CEO and co founder of Vauld.

Here are the top 10 cryptocurrencies and their prices on May 30, 2022, Monday (data from coinmarketcap.com)

Bitcoin $30,594.73 or 5.49 per cent gain in the last 24 hours

Ethereum $1,902.85 or 6.56 per cent loss in the last 24 hours

Tether $0.9992 or 0.01 per cent gain in the last 24 hours

USD Coin $1.00 or 0.00 per cent loss in the last 24 hours

BNB $319.51 or 6.27 per cent gain in the last 24 hours

XRP $0.4012 or 4.56 per cent gain in the last 24 hours

Binance USD $1.00 or 0.04 per cent loss in the last 24 hours

Cardano $0.519 or 11.54 per cent gain in the last 24 hours

Solana $46.86 or 10.45 per cent loss in the last 24 hours

Dogecoin $0.08575 or 5.67 per cent gain in the last 24 hours

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.