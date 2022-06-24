Cryptocurrency Price Today: Bitcoin Edges Past $21,000, Ether Abover $1,100; Full List

Cryptocurrency Price Today: Crypto investors across the world were in for a relief on Friday, June 24, as most cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP and Solana, extended their gains to take the market cap to green for the second consecutive days even amid general volatility. The global cryptocurrency market, on gains from major coins, saw a slight jump and stayed above the $900 million mark for another straight day even as investors remained hawkish about the asset. The global cryptocurrency market on Wednesday was standing at $928.79 billion at the time of writing this article, data showed. This was up by 3.12 per cent in the last 24 hours, it said. Meanwhile, the total cryptocurrency volume over the past 24 hours fell by 4.36 per cent to 62.87 billion at the time of writing this article.

Bitcoin, which is the world’s largest cryptocurrency in terms of market capitalisation, had briefly breached the $21,000 mark on Wednesday but came down later to the $20,000 mark while staying there comfortably. Bitcoin price today was standing at $20,926.33 at the time of writing this article, up slightly by 2.53 per cent in the last 24 hours.

“Bitcoin gained over 5 per cent last day to edge above the $21K level. Large investors continued to make most of this bear market with Giga-whales(entities with over 100,000 Bitcoins) accumulating an additional 16 per cent of BTC,” said the WazirX trade desk in a note to news18.com, while commenting on Bitcoin’s performance.

“The hourly trend for Bitcoin continues to move within the newly formed ascending channel pattern. An immediate resistance is expected at the $32,300 level and a key is expected at $14,000,” added the analyst.

Meanwhile, Ether price today was soaring by 4.69 per cent, to stand at $1,141.82

at the time of writing this article, as per data from CoinMarketCap. The altcoin finally bounced back over the $1,100 mark. In the last seven days, Ether prices jumped by over 4 per cent, data on CoinMarketCap showed on the day.

“Ethereum rallied by over 9 per cent yesterday to bounce back above the $1,100 level. ETH against Bitcoin also gained over 2 per cent in the last as Bitcoin’s Dominance index dropped below the 44per cent level. The daily chart for ETH-BTC is traversing within an ascending triangle pattern. The next key support for ETH-BTC is expected at 0.046 level and next resistance is expected at 0.076,” noted the WazirX trade desk.

Here are the top 10 cryptocurrencies and their prices on June 24, 2022, Friday (According to data from coinmarketcap.com)

Bitcoin $20,926.33 or 2.53 per cent gain in the last 24 hours

Ethereum $1,141.82 or 4.69 per cent gain in the last 24 hours

Tether $0.9993 or 0.02 per cent gain in the last 24 hours

USD Coin $1.00 or 0.03 per cent loss in the last 24 hours

BNB $230.65 or 3.72 per cent gain in the last 24 hours

XRP $0.3658 or 11.61 per cent gain in the last 24 hours

Binance USD $1.00 or 0.14 per cent gain in the last 24 hours

Cardano $0.4883 or 3.00 per cent gain in the last 24 hours

Solana $38.18 or 5.35 per cent gain in the last 24 hours

Dogecoin $0.0648 or 0.95 per cent gain in the last 24 hours

