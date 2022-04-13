Cryptocurrency Price Today: Bitcoin, Ether Track Gains; Shiba Inu Surges 30% After Listing

Cryptocurrency Price Today: The global cryptocurrency market on Wednesday, April 13, jumped back to being in green as Bitcoin surged over the $40,000 mark again after dropping below the same levels. The world’s largest cryptocurrency remained around the $40,000 level for two days in a row after what it seems like a repression of market volatility. Analysts have predicted that Bitcoin will bounce off from the current levels and continue with an upward trend.

At the time of writing this article, the price of one Bitcoin stood at $40,100.37, as per data by CoinMarketCap, a global crypto tracking website. This was up by 0.22 per cent in the last 24 hours, but down by as much as 11.63 per cent in the past seven days, data showed.

“The market volatility, lingering since the past week, has fairly been subdued. Bitcoin remained stable around the $40,000 level, for the second day in a row. The hourly trend for BTC is on a downtrend moving within a descending channel pattern. An immediate support for BTC is expected at $37,600. However, going by the longer trend cycle, BTC has been continuously forming higher lows as it moves ahead. It appears that BTC may bounce off from the current levels and continue on an uptrend," said the WazirX trade desk in a note to news18.com.

Ethereum, or Ether, also rose by 1.38 per cent over the last 24 hours to trade at $3,056.05 at the time of writing this article. There were no major fluctuations of Ether prices over the day, as per analysts. The global cryptocurrency market also rose over the day amid gains from all major crypto coins.

The meme coin space saw some exciting movement as one of the popular meme coins, Shiba Inu, rose almost 30 per cent in the past 24 hours. At the time of writing this article, Shiba Inu was priced at $0.00002698, up by 18.35 per cent over the last day. “Shiba Inu(SHIB) , one of the favourite meme tokens, surged by over 30 per cent in a single day as it got listed on the popular brokerage firm Robinhood. SHIB became one of the top performers outperforming most of the crypto tokens," said the WazirX trade desk.

Here are the top 10 cryptocurrencies and their prices on April 11, 2022 (data from coinmarketcap.com)

Bitcoin $40,100.37 or 0.22 per cent gain in the last 24 hours

Ethereum $3,056.05 or 1.38 per cent gain in the last 24 hours

Tether $1.00 or 0.00 per cent gain in the last 24 hours

BNB $418.97 or 3.28 per cent gain in the last 24 hours

USD Coin $1 or 0.03 per cent gain in the last 24 hours

XRP $0.7201 or 1.64 per cent gain in the last 24 hours

Solana $104.41 or 1.68 per cent gain in the last 24 hours

Cardano $0.9594 or 1.10 per cent gain in the last 24 hours

Terra $86.10 or 1.97 per cent gain in the last 24 hours

Avalanche $77.62 or 0.51 per cent gain in the last 24 hours

