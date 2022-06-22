Cryptocurrency Price Today: Bitcoin Holds $20,000 Level, Ether, Solana Crash; Full List

Cryptocurrency Price Today: The global cryptocurrency market on Wednesday, June 22, remained volatile as investors did not see any fresh triggers to boost their confidence. After a day of rally, the crypto market cap saw a slight dip in its value as traders sought to profit booking rather than thinking on a long-term basis amid the prevailing selloff. The global cryptocurrency market cap on Wednesday fell by 3.69 per cent over the past 24 hours to stand at $890.70 billion at the time of writing this article, as per data.

“The current rally may not bring the bulls back into the market due to the recession fears looming over the financial markets. Investor interest in tech stocks and tech-based crypto assets has withered away as the macroeconomic conditions remain unfavorable. The hawkish stance taken by Fed will keep the investors on their toes in the coming weeks,” said Tarusha Mittal, COO and Cofounder of Unifarm, a group staking platform.

Bitcoin prices remained at the $20,000 levels on Wednesday. Bitcoin price today was standing at $20,108.32 at the time of writing this article, down by 4.70 per cent in the last 24 hours. Meanwhile, Ether price today was down by 6.20 per cent, to stand at $1,076.72 at the time of writing this article.

“Bitcoin remained just under the $21K level after recovering back from a dip below the $18K mark. Interestingly, this minor recovery has sparked the interest of people in Bitcoin again as the number of searches for the token reached a 12-month high. The daily trend for Bitcoin continues to traverse within a descending channel pattern seemingly bouncing-off the support levels. The next key support for Bitcoin is expected at $14,000. The daily RSI recovered back above the 25 level, still remaining in the oversold zone,” said the WazirX trade desk.

“The crypto market had a promising start to the week as most of the crypto assets were trading in green. The overall crypto market cap is inching towards $1 trillion and is currently at $930 billion. Ether jumped by over 4% and is hovering around the $1200 mark. The meme coin space too witnessed a sharp uptrend as $DOGE and $SHIB surged by 14% and 40% respectively,” added Mittal.

Here are the top 10 cryptocurrencies and their prices on June 22, 2022 ( According to data from coinmarketcap.com)

Bitcoin $20,108.32 or 4.70 per cent loss in the last 24 hours

Ethereum $1,076.72 or 6.20 per cent loss in the last 24 hours

Tether $0.9989 or 0.01 per cent loss in the last 24 hours

USD Coin $1.00 or 0.03 per cent loss in the last 24 hours

BNB $212.74 or 4.62 per cent loss in the last 24 hours

Binance USD $1.00 or 0.010 per cent gain in the last 24 hours

Cardano $0.4619 or 6.15 per cent loss in the last 24 hours

XRP $0.3201 or 2.21 per cent loss in the last 24 hours

Solana $34.02 or 7.90 per cent loss in the last 24 hours

Dogecoin $0.06168 or 0.54 per cent gain in the last 24 hours

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.