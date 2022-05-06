Cryptocurrency Price Today: Bitcoin Lowest in a Month, Ether, Solana Drop Sharply; Full List

“The global crypto and stock markets continue to move south as sellers dominated the traditional and crypto markets throughout the week. The overall crypto market is down almost 4 per cent with Bitcoin shedding 10 per cent to find a new lower support level while Ether dropped by 4 per cent. TRX was one of the very few crypto assets to trade in green and saw a jump of roughly 3.5 per cent," said Shivam Thakral, CEO of BuyUcoin.
“The outcome of the Federal Open Markets Committee and press briefing by Fed chief Jerome Powell gave a slight push to the crypto market as the committee decided to raise the interest rate by 50 basis points and chalked out plans to cool down inflation. Most of the crypto gains were short-lived and the crypto market nosedived again after sellers returned to the market," he added.
Here are the top 10 cryptocurrencies and their prices on May 6, 2022 (data from coinmarketcap.com)
Bitcoin $36,264.00 or 8.22 per cent loss in the last 24 hours
Ethereum $2,723.22 or 6.91 per cent loss in the last 24 hours
Tether $1.00 or 0.00 per cent loss in the last 24 hours
BNB $378.22 or 5.27 per cent loss in the last 24 hours
USD Coin $1 or 0.01 per cent loss in the last 24 hours
XRP $0.6043 or 5.39 per cent loss in the last 24 hours
Terra $79.86 or 6.60 per cent loss in the last 24 hours
Solana $82.51 or 11.02 per cent loss in the last 24 hours
Cardano $0.7923 or 9.66 per cent loss in the last 24 hours
TerraUSD $0.9996 or 0.18 per cent loss in the last 24 hours
