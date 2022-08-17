Cryptocurrency Price Today: Bitcoin Maintains $23,000 Levels; Ether, Solana Flat

Cryptocurrency Price Today: The global cryptocurrency market on Wednesday, August 17 remained largely flat as most of the top crypto coins remained around their key support levels through the day amid a regained overall stability of the markets. Cryptocurrencies at the moment have been seeing better market movements, with investors finally coming out of the extreme fear zone and subsequently starting to trade in these digital assets.

The crypto market cap was standing at $1.14 trillion, down by 0.04 per cent in the past 24 hours, as per data. On the other hand, trading volumes saw a 0.05 per cent decrease over the day as it stood at $68.60 billion.

“Most of the top cryptocurrencies hovered around their key support levels. It indicates the consolidation across the market. Such consolidations are usually a good sign for the market as it allows participants to build the necessary momentum for an up move. The Bank of Russia targets the full launch of the digital ruble in 2024. A draft document reveals that the Bank of Russia aims to gradually connect all credit institutions to the digital ruble platform using smart contracts,” said Edul Patel, CEO and co-founder of Mudrex.

Bitcoin price today fell 1.03 per cent over the last 24 hours to stand at $23,789.72 as per data from CoinMarketCap while writing this article. The immediate support level is near the $23,500 zone, below which the price could gain bearish momentum. In the past seven days, Bitcoin prices have increased by 3.44 per cent, as per the data.

Ethereum price however increased slightly on the day, and remained well above the $1800 mark it had reached earlier in the week. Ether price today at the time of writing this article was $1,889.69, down by 0.34 per cent in the last 24 hours, data from CoinMarketCap showed. Ether has gained over 30 per cent in the last seven days, according to the data.

Here are the top 10 cryptocurrencies and their prices on August 17, 2022, Wednesday, (According to data from coinmarketcap.com)

Bitcoin $23,789.72 or 1.03 per cent loss in the last 24 hours

Ethereum $1,889.69 or 0.34 per cent gain in the last 24 hours

Tether $1.00 or 0.02 per cent loss in the last 24 hours

USD Coin $0.9997 or 0.04 per cent loss in the last 24 hours

BNB $315.66 or 0.62 per cent loss in the last 24 hours

Cardano $0.5603 or 1.24 per cent loss in the last 24 hours

XRP $0.378 or 0.51 per cent gain in the last 24 hours

Binance USD $1.00 or 0.03 per cent loss in the last 24 hours

Solana $43.20 or 1.03 per cent loss in the last 24 hours

Dogecoin $0.08473 or 3.76 per cent gain in the last 24 hours

