Cryptocurrency Price Today: Bitcoin Makes a Comeback, Terra Down by 85%; Full List

Cryptocurrency Price Today: The bloodbath at the global cryptocurrency market extended for yet another day on Wednesday, May 11, as major crypto coins continued to lose value amid volatile markets. Terra lost its position from top 10, and plummeted several ranks as its stable value of $88 was reduced to a mere $4, after the crypto coin lost over 85 per cent of its value. On the other hand, the global cryptocurrency market tanked 4.89 per cent to stand at $1.39 trillion at the time of writing this article.

Bitcoin plummeted below the $30,000 levels on Tuesday, but regained its value to stand at $31,374.17 at the time of writing this article. Bitcoin price today was, however, down by 0.85 per cent in the last 24 hours, as per data from CoinMarketCap. On the other hand, Ether price today was standing at $2,386.08, up by 0.40 per cent in the last 24 hours.

“After a significant correction that led to Bitcoin plummeting below the $30,000, BTC appeared to have recovered back to edge above the $31K level as the market sentiment of fear cooled-off a bit. On the daily time-frame, the trend for BTC is on the verge of breaking below the long formed triangle pattern. The trend could bounce back from this support level. If, however, the chart breaks below the pattern, then the next support for BTC can be expected at $28,600," said the WazirX Trade Desk.

“Even as Bitcoin’s price stabilized around the $30,000 level, data from glassnode suggested that there was a spike in BTC transfer volume to exchanges. This implies that many traders were moving their BTC to exchanges to sell. Similar to how BTC’s correlation to the S&P 500 restricted the asset’s recovery, ETH’s correlation to BTC led to the altcoin trading closely with BTC," Darshan Bathija, CEO and co founder of Vauld, told news18.com.

“Terra(LUNA) has had a whirlwind of a week with the token tumbling at an alarming rate. LUNA plummeted by almost 85 per cent in the last six days dropping below to $4 from a steady price of $88. With that, Binance, one of the top global crypto exchanges, temporarily stopped the withdrawal of UST and LUNA. All this led to a cascading effect on the prices of LUNA, spiraling it out of control. The daily chart for LUNA has broken below the ascending channel pattern. An immediate support could be expected at $4," added the WazirX Trade Desk.

Here are the top 10 cryptocurrencies and their prices on May 11, 2022 ( According to data from coinmarketcap.com)

Bitcoin $31,374.17 or 0.85 per cent loss in the last 24 hours

Ethereum $2,386.08 or 0.40 per cent gain in the last 24 hours

Tether $0.9998 or 0.02 per cent loss in the last 24 hours

BNB $310.85 or 3.55 per cent loss in the last 24 hours

USD Coin $1 or 0.05 per cent gain in the last 24 hours

XRP $0.5127 or 1.23 per cent loss in the last 24 hours

Cardano $0.6531 or 2.66 per cent loss in the last 24 hours

Solana $64.72 or 6.61 per cent loss in the last 24 hours

Binance USD $1 or 0.12 per cent gain in the last 24 hours

Dogecoin $0.1075 or 5.19 per cent gain in the last 24 hours

