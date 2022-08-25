Cryptocurrency Price Today: Bitcoin Near $22,000, Ether Breaches $1700 Mark; Full List

Cryptocurrency Price Today: Crypto markets on Thursday, August 25, moved up for the second consecutive day on the news of the confirmation of date of Ethereum’s upgrade, The Merger. Ether jumped over 4 per cent in the past 24 hours, while Bitcoin, Polkadot, Solana and Shiba Inu made decent gains. Despite the positive outlook, however, investors remained on their toes for Fed chief Jerome Powell’s speech on the monetary policy later this week and his views on further hiking rates.

The global cryptocurrency market on the day was trading slightly higher by 2.10 per cent, and scaled $1.05 trillion at the time of writing this article, data from CoinMarketCap showed. Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other major crypto coins made minor to decent gains over the past 24 hours.

Bitcoin price today at the time of writing this article was $21,734.58, up by 1.66 per cent over the past 24 hours, data retrieved from CoinMarketCap showed. In the past seven days, Bitcoin prices have fallen by 12.04 per cent.

“Bitcoin and Ethereum rose ahead of the Federal Economic Symposium meetup. BTC has surpassed its crucial resistance level at US$21,500 in the past 24 hours. This small upside momentum can keep the buyers active in the market,” said Edul Patel, CEO and co-founder of Mudrex.

On the other hand, Ether price today breached the $1700 mark moved up by 4.16 per cent at the time of writing in article to scale $1,707.14, showed data from CoinMarketCap.

“On the other hand, the Ethereum Foundation has released new information about the upcoming upgrade, indicating that all the preparations are going smoothly. The announcement confirmed that the upgrade would be completed between September 10th and 20th. This announcement might give market players a little confidence to make a move further,” added Patel.

“Following years of hard work, Ethereum’s proof-of-stake upgrade is finally here! The successful upgrade of all public testnets is now complete, and The Merge has been scheduled for the Ethereum mainnet,” said the Ethereum Foundation in a blog post on Wednesday.

“The Terminal Total Difficulty value triggering The Merge is 58750000000000000000000, expected between Sept 10-20, 2022,” it said.

Here are the top 10 cryptocurrencies and their prices on August 25, Thursday (data from coinmarketcap.com at the time of publishing this article)

Bitcoin $21,734.58 or 1.66 per cent gain in the last 24 hours

Ethereum $1,707.14 or 4.16 per cent gain in the last 24 hours

Tether $1.00 or 0.00 per cent loss in the last 24 hours

USD Coin $1.00 or 0.00 per cent loss in the last 24 hours

BNB $304.17 or 2.55 per cent gain in the last 24 hours

Binance USD $1.00 or 0.01 per cent gain in the last 24 hours

XRP $0.348 or 1.45 per cent gain in the last 24 hours

Cardano $0.4671 or 1.97 per cent gain in the last 24 hours

Solana $36.22 or 3.26 per cent gain in the last 24 hours

Dogecoin $0.06925 or 2.24 per cent gain in the last 24 hours

