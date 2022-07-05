Cryptocurrency Price Today: Bitcoin Soars Above $20,000, Ether, Solana Gain 10%; Full List

Cryptocurrency Price Today: The global cryptocurrency market on Tuesday, July 5, was in for a pleasant ride early on the day as it hopped on to the green zone, followed by a rally of major crypto coins including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana and BNB. These cryptocurrencies rallied upwards by over 9 per cent, pulling the crypto market cap up above the $900 million mar, after around a week. However, investors still remained in a extreme fear zone even, as per experts.

The global cryptocurrency market cap was seen in green on the day, rising by a decent 5.62 per cent over the past 24 hours. The global crypto market cap was valued at $914.59 billion at the time of writing this article, finally breaching the $900 mark after days. Meanwhile, the crypto market volume also saw a huge jump of over 52 per cent over the past day, data from CoinMarketCap showed.

Bitcoin made a comeback on the day as it surpassed the $20,000 levels after several days and stayed comfortably in that zone. Bitcoin price today registered a value of $20,315.72 at the time of writing, which is a decent rise of 6.11 per cent over the past day. However, in the past seven days, Bitcoin price fell by over 2 per cent.

“Bitcoin gained over 4 per cent yesterday, to edge above the $20,000 level. The trading volumes were significantly lower in the last three to four days, but the majority were buyers. Although the market sentiment continued to remain in the “extreme fear” zone, the index is at its highest in almost two months, an indication that investors are slowly warming up towards the crypto markets,” said the WazirX trade desk.

“The daily trend for BTC continues to move within a descending channel pattern. An immediate resistance is expected at $32,300 and the next key support is expected at $14,000. The daily RSI has recovered back to nearly 36, emerging out of the oversold zone. Going by the market sentiment and the technical indicators, we could potentially see formation of bullish pattern,” added the analysts of the crypto exchange firm.

Meanwhile, Ether price today saw a huge jump to rake over the $1100 mark. At the time of writing this article, Ethereum price was standing at $1,159.52

, which is up by 9.83 per cent over the past 24 hours. Solana and BNB also rose by up to 9.35 per cent on the day.

Here are the top 10 cryptocurrencies and their prices on July 5, 2022, Tuesday, (According to data from coinmarketcap.com)

Bitcoin $20,315.72 or 6.11 per cent gain in the last 24 hours

Ethereum $1,159.52 or 9.83 per cent gain in the last 24 hours

Tether $0.9992 or 0.01 per cent gain in the last 24 hours

USD Coin $1.00 or 0.03 per cent gain in the last 24 hours

BNB $234.73 or 8.16 per cent gain in the last 24 hours

Binance USD $1.00 or 0.02 per cent loss in the last 24 hours

XRP $0.3266 or 2.59 per cent gain in the last 24 hours

Cardano $0.468 or 3.91 per cent gain in the last 24 hours

Solana $35.32 or 9.35 per cent gain in the last 24 hours

Dogecoin $0.06952 or 4.72 per cent gain in the last 24 hours

