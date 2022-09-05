Cryptocurrency Price Today: Bitcoin Stays Below $20,000; Ether, Cardano Shed Up to 3.6%

Cryptocurrency Price Today: The cryptocurrency market on Monday opened with a bleak of hope but continued to register losses as the day moved on, with major coins witnessing continuous drops in their values. Bitcoin, the largest crypto token by market capitalisation, came under $20,000, while Ether that reached $2000 levels last month came down to the $1500 mark. Other crypto coins, including Cardano, Dogecoin, XRP and BNB also registered losses as the bears seemed to grip the crypto market due to a mixed results of US hiring data for August.

The global crypto market cap was trading at $972.72 billion, registering a 0.28 per cent decrease over the day, data from CoinMarketCap showed.

Bitcoin remained in red on the day and fell below the $20,000 mark. Bitcoin price today at the time of writing this article was $19,695.35, down by 0.55 per cent over the past 24 hours, data retrieved from CoinMarketCap showed. In the past seven days, Bitcoin prices have fallen by 0.61 per cent.

“Bitcoin continues to trade below the US$20,000 level over the weekend. BTC is currently trading nearly 71 per cent lower from its all-time high. If BTC can close above US$20,000 today, we might see it reach US$21,000 this week. If not, we could see BTC reach to US$18,900 level too,” said Edul Patel, CEO and co founcdr of Mudrex. Bitcoin may see a sideways run for a few more days if it does not fall below the $19,000 levels.

On the other hand, Ether price today dipped by 0.23 per cent at the time of writing in article to scale $1,565.75, showed data from CoinMarketCap. However, over the past week, Ether prices have moved up by 8.12 per cent, the data further showed.

“On the other hand, Ethereum continued to trade sideways, extending its weekend steadiness into this week. Overall, a bearish trend persists in the crypto market, and we might see a correction in the coming weeks,” said Patel.

Here are the top 10 cryptocurrencies and their prices on September 05, Monday (data from coinmarketcap.com at the time of publishing this article)

Bitcoin $19,695.35 or 0.55 per cent loss in the last 24 hours

Ethereum $1,565.75 or 0.23 per cent loss in the last 24 hours

Tether $1.00 or 0.01 per cent loss in the last 24 hours

USD Coin $0.9999 or 0.00 per cent gain in the last 24 hours

BNB $274.58 or 1.69 per cent loss in the last 24 hours

Binance USD $1.00 or 0.00 per cent loss in the last 24 hours

Cardano $0.4863 or 3.63 loss per cent in the last 24 hours

XRP $0.3246 or 2.03 per cent loss in the last 24 hours

Solana $34.24 or 1.65 per cent loss in the last 24 hours

Dogecoin $0.0616 or 2.70 per cent loss in the last 24 hours

Read all the Latest Business News and Breaking News here