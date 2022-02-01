Cryptocurrency to Attract 30% Tax, Says Budget 2022. New Crypto Income Tax Rule Explained

Union Budget 2022 provided much-needed clarity on how digital currencies will be taxed in the country. The cryptocurrency gained an immense popularity in India in the last few year. With over 10 crore cryptocurrency investors, India has one of the biggest market of digital tokens. It has been a longstanding demand of the investors to provide a tax framework for the virtual currency investments. Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a new tax framework for cryptocurrency investors.

Union Budget 2022 proposed that the transfer of any virtual or cryptocurrency asset will be taxed at 30 per cent. No deduction except cost of acquisition will be allowed and no loss in transaction will be allowed to be carried forward, the finance minister said in Budget 2022.

“There is some clarity on the taxation digital currencies. Prima facie it seems digital currencies will be taxed akin to speculative income at 30 per cent flat on a gross basis," said Amit Singhania, partner, Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas & Co.

Further, TDS will be imposed on payments for the transfer of crypto assets at a rate of 1 per cent for transactions over a certain threshold. Finance minister also announced that gifts of crypto assets will be taxed in the recipient’s hands. “The introduction of TDS on crypto-transfers will enable the government to better monitor crypto transactions," Singhania explained.

Crypto Tax is a Welcome Move

“The tax clarity is a welcome move. Overall, it’s a huge relief to see that our government is adopting the progressive stance of going ahead in the direction of innovation. By bringing in taxation, the government legitimises the industry to a large extent. The majority of people, especially corporates, who have been sitting on the sidelines because of uncertainties will now be able to participate in crypto. Overall, it’s a positive move for the industry," said Nischal Shetty, founder and CEO, WazirX

