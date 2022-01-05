Cryptocurrency Update: 6 Crypto Coins Gain Up To 1,052% in a Day; Bitcoin Below $47,000

Cryptocurrency Update: Bitcoin prices saw a marginal rise in their value after a gap of days only to fall later on Wednesday, January 5, according to global crypto tracking websites. Bitcoin prices have been witnessing constant corrections after it rose to its peak of $69,000 during the later half of the previous years. The constant corrections, coupled with the threat of the Omicron variant of Covid-19, has barely let Bitcoin cross the $50,000 mark since November-end last year. The world’s largest crypto coin has witnessed more falls than gains over the past few months, but has entered the new year with better numbers than the last year.

One unit of Bitcoin, the world’s largest cryptocurrency by market price, slightly fell to $46,583.81. This was down by 0.29 per cent over the last 24 hours and 2.32 per cent over the last seven days, according to global crypto tracking website CoinMarketCap. “Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 39.37 per cent, a decrease of 0.17 per cent over the day," mentioned the platform in a note on its website.

Ether, the world’s largest altcoin, also fell marginally over the day, going below the $4,000 mark. One coin of Ether or Ethereum was priced at $3,814.09 at the time of writing this article, data showed. This was down by 0.04 per cent over the last 24 hours but up by 0.70 per cent over the last seven days.

All other major crypto coins such as Tether, Solana, Binance, XRP and Cardano rose during the day. Memecoins Shiba Inu and Dogecoin however witnessed losses over the day.

“Bitcoin’s price continued to be below US$47,000 for another consecutive day, while Ethereum picked up to US$3,800. Among the top 30 cryptos by market cap, Internet Computer, NEAR Protocol, Fantom, and Cosmos also witnessed a great spike of about 19%, 17%, 12%, 10% respectively. With institutional activities starting to gain momentum, there has been a slight growth in the global crypto market cap than yesterday.," said Edul Patel, CEO and founder of Mudrex.

The global crypto market felt the positive ripple effect of several major coins rising. It rose slightly over the last 24 hours, as per data on the website mentioned earlier. The global crypto market cap was standing at $2.25 trillion at the time of writing this article according to CoinMarketCap data. This was a 0.93 per cent increase in the last 24 hours. The global crypto volume also rose over the past day. The total volume of traded coins amounted to $92.75 billion over the course of the last day, rising by 0.63 per cent ,said data on the day.

NinjaFloki became the top gainer in the crypto pack on Wednesday. Over the last 24 hours, the value of one coin increased by 1,052.93 per cent. One token was priced at $0.00004422, as per data from CoinMarketCap. Green Chart and Brainiac Farm were the other two gainers who occupied the next top spots on the day, as per data.

Top 6 Cryptocurrency Gainers in the Last 24 Hours (According to Data from CoinMarketCap)

NinjaFloki: $0.00004422 - up by 1052.93 per cent

Green Chart: $0.00003158 - up by 799.94 per cent

Brainiac Farm: $0.1139 - up by 690.46 per cent

Shiba Dollars: $0.000000006921 - up by 468.14 per cent

Crypto Godz: $0.1063 - up by 277.19 per cent

Multi-Farm Capital: $0.000003814 - up by 188.40 per cent

Top 6 Cryptocurrency Losers in the Last 24 Hours (According to Data from CoinMarketCap)

Escrowed Illuvium: $8.93 - down by 98.26 per cent

PAPPAY: $0.000001 - down by 96.86 per cent

GovWorld: $0.01169 - down by 86.82 per cent

Beyond Protocol: $0.987 - down by 84.48 per cent

FlameMetaverse: $0.0000005901 - down by 71.36 per cent

MOTHEREARTH: $0.00107 - down by 69.52 per cent

