Cryptocurrency Update: 6 Crypto Coins Rise Up To 2,541% in a Day. Check List Here

Cryptocurrency Update: The global crypto market on Friday, January 14, fell in the red zone after major coins, including Bitcoin and Ether, tracked sharp losses through the day. The crypto market has been on the downward trod in general for a while now, clashing with the discovery of the new Covid-19 variant Omicron, as investors stayed away. The global traders have been avoiding risk assets amid Omicron fear and have been investing in safer assets instead of them. While Bitcoin prices have remained lower since the beginning of the year, it did rise for two days straight only to fall on Friday.

Bitcoin prices fell below the $43,000 mark on Friday. One unit of Bitcoin, the world’s largest cryptocurrency by market price, fell to $42,135.75. This was down by 3.83 per cent over the last 24 hours according to global crypto tracking website CoinMarketCap.

Ether, the world’s largest altcoin, on the other hand, fell over the last 24 hours, and stayed below the $3,300 mark. One coin of Ether or Ethereum was priced at $3,225.67at the time of writing this article. This was down by 3.90 per cent over the last 24 hours.

“The past 24 hours remained a muted session for the cryptocurrency spectrum. The largest cryptocurrency by market capitalisation, Bitcoin, managed to stay around the $43,000 mark. With the crypto fear and greed index staying at 21 indicating fear, market participants seemed to refrain from taking aggressive orders. Bitcoin dominance fell below the 40% mark, giving altcoins supporters a boost. With the overall momentum in the market remaining consolidated, it might be some time for the altcoins to pick pace," said Edul Patel, CEO and co founder of Mudrex.

The global crypto market cap was standing at $2.03 trillion at the time of writing this article according to CoinMarketCap data. This was a 2.90 per cent increase in the last 24 hours. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours was at $102.85 billion, which makes a 11.49 per cent decrease.

NinjaFloki became the top gainer in the crypto pack on Tuesday. Over the last 24 hours, the value of one coin increased by 2,541.01 per cent. One token was priced at $0.00002193, as per data from CoinMarketCap. Metaverse Future and YoHero (YHC) were the other two gainers who occupied the next top spots on the day.

Top 6 Cryptocurrency Gainers in the Last 24 Hours (According to Data from CoinMarketCap)

NinjaFloki: $0.00002193 - up by 2,541.01 per cent

Metaverse Future: $0.09449 - up by 2,118 .35 per cent

YoHero (YHC): $0.0409 - up by 943.22 per cent

Bitecoin: $0.000000005388 - up by 637.91 per cent

MetaSafeMoon: $0.0000000008657 - up by 206.74 per cent

Infinite Ecosystem: $1,538.11 - up by 162.46 per cent

Top 6 Cryptocurrency Losers in the Last 24 Hours (According to Data from CoinMarketCap)

Degenerator Meme: $0.01454 - down by 100 per cent

Etherprint: $0.0000000000562 - down by 99.85 per cent

Museo: $0.0001164 - down by 96.88 per cent

PAPPAY: $0.0000006023 - down by 91.40 per cent

Lazy Shiba: $0.00006241 - down by 81.41 per cent

Players.Art: $0.004622 - down by 77.63 per cent

