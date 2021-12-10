Cryptocurrency Update: 6 Crypto Coins Rise Up To 377% in a Day; Bitcoin Price Falls

Cryptocurrency Update: Bitcoin and Ether prices on Friday, December 10, continued to fall amid profit booking from investors. Crypto traders on the day remained cautious ahead of the key economic data, making Bitcoin price today scale the $48,000 mark. The global crypto market too suffered losses on this note. At the time of writing this article, the price of one Bitcoin was trading at $49,130.51, data from global crypto tracking website CoinMarketCap showed. This was down by 0.35 per cent over the last 24 hours and by 14.11 per cent over the last seven days, as per data. The prices of Bitcoin have been constantly declining over the past week, seldom crossing the $50,000 mark amid a number of reasons, including the scare induced by the newly discovered Omicron variant of Covid-19.

Ether prices, too, were down on Friday, hovering just above the $4,100 mark. The price of one Ether or Ethereum coin at the time of writing this article was $4,167.14, according to data. This was down by 3.13 per cent over the last 24 hours and by 9.49 per cent over the last seven days.

“Over the past 24 hours we saw a large dip in trading volumes. The top cryptocurrencies by market capitalisation faced a bit of a sell-off. Bitcoin hovered below the $49,000 mark and ETH hovered below $4,300. All the top 20 cryptocurrencies ended in red. With the weekend approaching we might see a further range-bound movement across the crypto spectrum. Key levels to watch out for would be $46,000 in Bitcoin and $4,000 in Ethereum. In the short term, Polygon’s MATIC token seems to have a good growth potential," said Edul Patel, CEO and co-founder of Mudrex, a global crypto exchange company.

The global cryptocurrency market also fell the heat of investors selling the crypto coins amid caution. Although it rose slightly for a brief while, the value of the global cryptocurrency market declined to S2.28 trillion at the time of writing this article, data showed. This was down by 2.59 per cent over the last 24 hours. The total crypto volume however increased to $103.88 as traders looked to sell their assets. This was up by 2.43 per cent, as per data on CoinMarketCap.

The value of most major cryptocurrencies, including Binance, Tether, Solana, Polkadot also decreased significantly during the day.

Mobius became the top gainer in the crypto pack on Friday. Over the last 24 hours, the value of one coin increased by 377.55 per cent. One token was priced at $0.09453, as per data from CoinMarketCap. HarryPotterObamaSonic10Inu and Prince Floki V2 were the other two gainers who occupied the next top spots on the day. On the other hand, Baby Billionaires Club, valued at $0.0001587 was the top loser in the global crypto pack. The coin declined 66.10 per cent over the day. CultiPlan (CTPL) and SafeDogeCoin occupied the second and third position according to data from the same website.

Top 6 Cryptocurrency Gainers in the Last 24 Hours (According to Data from CoinMarketCap)

Mobius: $0.09453 - up by 377.55 per cent

HarryPotterObamaSonic10Inu: $0.000000006936 - up by 372.75 per cent

Prince Floki V2: $0.000006456 - up by 251.32 per cent

ZEON: $0.001354 - up by 144.35 per cent

Stream Protocol: $0.05619 - up by 139.47 per cent

Token X: $0.0004324 - up by 136.15 per cent

Top 6 Cryptocurrency Losers in the Last 24 Hours (According to Data from CoinMarketCap)

Baby Billionaires Club: $0.0001587 - down by 66.10 per cent

CultiPlan: $0.007934 - down by 63.94 per cent

SafeDogeCoin: $0.06313 - down by 61.74 per cent

MetaMatrix: $0.000000003855 - down by 61.10 per cent

SAFE DEAL: $2.72 - down by 58.75 per cent

UnityCom: $0.0000004334 - down by 56.11 per cent

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.