Cryptocurrency Update: 6 Crypto Coins Rise Up To 536% in a Day; Bitcoin, Ether in Green

Cryptocurrency Update: The cryptocurrency market cap saw a gain for two straight days after suffering a bloodbath over the last week. On Wednesday, January 26, the global crypto market was trading in green, in a surprise for investors as all major coins rose significantly over the day. The market was seemingly stabilising at this point, after declining constantly following the meeting of the US Federal Reserve, where it had indicated a hike in interest rates to take on inflation. However, despite the gains, the market volumes remained low on the day as traders had already restricted themselves from delving into risky assets.

The cryptocurrency market cap was standing at $1.70 trillion, according to data from global crypto tracking website CoinMarketCap. This was up by 3.36 per cent over the last 24 hours. The The global crypto volume however fell significantly over the past day as more traders held their coins. The total volume of traded coins amounted to $85.96 billion over the course of the last day. This has risen by 31.33 per cent over the last 24 hours, said data on the website.

Bitcoin prices saw a gain for two days in a row on the day, with its value staying over $37,000 as per data. Last week, Bitcoin prices had hit a six-month low, falling to the $33,000 level. At the time of writing this article, Bitcoin prices stood at $37,863.07according to CoinMarketCap. This was up by 4.26 per cent over the last 24 hours but 3.62 per cent down over the last seven days as per data.

Ether prices, too, rose significantly on the day. The altcoin soared 4.62 per cent in the last 24 hours to hit $2,528.19 on January 26, according to CoinMarketCap. However, n the past seven days, Ether prices almost dropped over 18 per cent, as per data.

According to the market cap, the other top cryptos such as Terra, Dogecoin, Avalanche, Shiba Inu, Binance, and Polkadot have gained decent growth from the previous day.

NinjaFloki became the top gainer in the crypto pack on Thursday. Over the last 24 hours, the value of one coin increased by 535.87 per cent. One token was priced at $0.00003893, as per data from CoinMarketCap. Asgardian Areus and Thors Mead were the other two gainers who occupied the next top spots on the day.

Top 6 Cryptocurrency Gainers in the Last 24 Hours (According to Data from CoinMarketCap)

NinjaFloki: $0.00003893 - up by 535.87 per cent

Asgardian Aereus: $227.93 - up by 427.61 per cent

Thors Mead: $0.003823 - up by 189.77 per cent

Yield Hund: $0.00184 - up by 167.95 per cent

Atlas DEX: $0.8107 - up by 155.70 per cent

GokuMarket Credit: $0.1482 - up by 151.17 per cent

Top 6 Cryptocurrency Losers in the Last 24 Hours (According to Data from CoinMarketCap)

MetaFinance: $4.96 - down by 96.03 per cent

Pmail: 0.00000007411$ - down by 89.80 per cent

Unite Finance: $0.2174 - down by 89.13 per cent

Metaverse Future: $0.0003497 - down by 76.13 per cent

Moneyrain Finance: $647.63 - down by 73.12 per cent

Eagle Token: $0.000000006028 - down by 69.86 per cent

