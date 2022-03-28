CHANGE LANGUAGE
Rs 81.5-cr Tax Evasion: CoinDCX, CoinSwitch, 9 Other Crypto Exchanges under govt lens
Rs 81.5-cr Tax Evasion: CoinDCX, CoinSwitch, 9 Other Crypto Exchanges under govt lens

In a written reply to a query in the Lok Sabha, Chaudhary said that recovery from the cryptocurrency exchanges, including interest and penalty charges, stands at Rs 95.86 crore

Business Desk

The government had initiated action against 11 cryptocurrency exchanges, including CoinDCX and CoinSwitch Kuber, in the country for tax evasions of Rs 81.54 crore, Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary said on Monday.

.In a written reply to a query in the Lok Sabha, Chaudhary said that recovery from the cryptocurrency exchanges, including interest and penalty charges, stands at Rs 95.86 crore

The government also said it did not collect any data on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Pratik Gauri, founder of 5ireChain, a blockchain ecosystem, said the government is “trying to find a foothold in understanding the various challenges it will face in implementation once regulations are in place".

Chaudhary said that few cases of GST evasion by crypto exchanges had been detected by central GST formations.

Business Desk

first published:March 28, 2022, 14:57 IST