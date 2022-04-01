Salman Khan-Backed Bollycoin to Launch Dabangg's Chulbul Pandey NFT Collection. Know More

BollyCoin, a platform that does digital assets transactions with NFTs or Non Fungible Tokens, has announced that it is all set to unfurl its PFP NFT collection, making it a first wherein a Bollywood-based NFT collection serves as an entry point to all kinds of Bollywood experiences, events, and even wearables inside the metaverse.

The platform, with which Bollywood actor Salman Khan is associated, has said that the upcoming NFT offering will be a limited supply PFP (Profile Picture) collection inspired by Chulbul Pandey, where each NFT holder will be periodically airdropped official ‘Dabangg’ wearables compatible with Decentraland and Sandbox.

An NFT-holder could either get accessories, outfits or entire skins, depending on the NFT they bag. BollyCoin has partnered with the famed Cope Studio (that recently was acquired by Polygon) to create cutting edge NFTs. “With millions of people worldwide adopting NFTs just regular collectible NFTs, the thrill of metaverse utility will offer heightened excitement to NFT-holders," BollyCoin said in a press release on April 1, Friday.

“Salman Khan charmed his way into the collective hearts of movie-goers in his portrayal of Chulbul Pandey, the lovable, feisty cop in the ‘Dabangg’ franchise. And now, Khan-loyalists have a reason to rejoice with a Special NFT Collection centred around him that only NFT-holders can avail of," the press release said.

And that's not all. The NFT holders will also get exclusive access to special Bollywood virtual events in the Metaverse. Imagine performances from the industry's most exciting performers, coupled with mini-games and celebrity interactions — all taking place in a virtual playground that celebrates the most vibrant film industry in the world.

In the cinematic universe, BollyCoin is an NFT marketplace taking Bollywood into web3. Flagged off in October 2021, BollyCoin partners with Salman Khan Films, Arbaaz Khan Production, Sohail Khan Production and Reel Life Production Pvt. Ltd.

All NFT buyers get access to a club aptly named ‘The Green Room,’ with exclusive rewards, give-aways, celebrity interactions, and more.

BollyCoin is that community-driven platform where Bollywood bonds with cryptocurrency. With its own cryptocurrency listed on the decentralised exchanges: UniSwap and QuickSwap, BollyCoin is gearing up to notch innings and returns in keeping with its ambitious agenda.

In December last year, BollyCoin had announced a partnership with NFT marketplace NFTically for their upcoming Dabangg NFT drop producer Arbaaz Khan. The NFTically technology-backed marketplace was launched on December 30.

