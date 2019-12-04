Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

CSB Bank, HDFC AMC, Yes Bank and M&M Among Key Stocks in Focus Today

The S&P benchmark Sensex was trading at 40,673.54, down 1.91 points, while the Nifty 50 index stood at 11,992.20, down 2 points. CSB Bank, HDFC AMC, Yes Bank, M&M and Bajaj Finance were among the key stocks in news today.

Trending Desk

Updated:December 4, 2019, 11:49 AM IST
CSB Bank, HDFC AMC, Yes Bank and M&M Among Key Stocks in Focus Today
A NSE (National Stock Exchange) building is seen in Mumbai, India, July 11, 2017. (Photo: Reuters/Danish Siddiqui)

Indian stocks were trading flat in a volatile session on Wednesday, i.e. 4 December, amid weak global cues. At 11:31 am, the S&P benchmark Sensex was trading at 40,673.54, down 1.91 points, while the Nifty 50 index stood at 11,992.20, down 2 points. CSB Bank, HDFC AMC, Yes Bank, M&M and Bajaj Finance were among the key stocks in news today. Read on to know more:

CSB Bank: Shares of CSB Bank Ltd listed today at Rs 275 apiece, marking 41% premium over the issue price of Rs 195. The stock later touched a high of Rs 307, up 57% from the issue price.

HDFC AMC: HDFC Asset Management Co. Ltd shares dropped 3.3% on reports that Standard Life is to sell up to 2.23% stake in the company via offer for sale.

Yes Bank: Yes Bank Ltd shares jumped 4.6% after the lender sold its entire holding of 5.49% of the paid-up share capital of One Point One Solutions.

M&M: Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd (M&M) shares inched up 1.2% after the company launched its first Bharat Stage VI compliant passenger car, the XUV300.

Bajaj Finance: Bajaj Finance Ltd shares inched up 0.8% after the company announced that its current exposure to Karvy Stock Broking is approximately Rs 312 crore.

Crompton Consumer: Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd gained 2% after SBI Mutual Fund bought 30,096,000 shares of the company through a bulk deal on BSE.

Max India: Max India Ltd shares dropped 5.5% after the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) approved divestment of its 51% stake in Max Bupa Health Insurance Company to True North.

Punjab and Sind Bank: Punjab and Sind Bank shares rose 2.3% after it announced that a board meeting will be held on 6 December to revalidate the approval for a further period of 12 months to issue equity shares by way of QIP up to an amount of Rs 500 crore.

Future Consumer: Future Consumer Ltd shares fell 1.7% after CARE Ratings re-affirmed its ‘A1’ rating assigned to the company in respect of commercial paper.

