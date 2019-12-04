CSB Bank, HDFC AMC, Yes Bank and M&M Among Key Stocks in Focus Today
The S&P benchmark Sensex was trading at 40,673.54, down 1.91 points, while the Nifty 50 index stood at 11,992.20, down 2 points. CSB Bank, HDFC AMC, Yes Bank, M&M and Bajaj Finance were among the key stocks in news today.
A NSE (National Stock Exchange) building is seen in Mumbai, India, July 11, 2017. (Photo: Reuters/Danish Siddiqui)
Indian stocks were trading flat in a volatile session on Wednesday, i.e. 4 December, amid weak global cues. At 11:31 am, the S&P benchmark Sensex was trading at 40,673.54, down 1.91 points, while the Nifty 50 index stood at 11,992.20, down 2 points. CSB Bank, HDFC AMC, Yes Bank, M&M and Bajaj Finance were among the key stocks in news today. Read on to know more:
CSB Bank: Shares of CSB Bank Ltd listed today at Rs 275 apiece, marking 41% premium over the issue price of Rs 195. The stock later touched a high of Rs 307, up 57% from the issue price.
HDFC AMC: HDFC Asset Management Co. Ltd shares dropped 3.3% on reports that Standard Life is to sell up to 2.23% stake in the company via offer for sale.
Yes Bank: Yes Bank Ltd shares jumped 4.6% after the lender sold its entire holding of 5.49% of the paid-up share capital of One Point One Solutions.
M&M: Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd (M&M) shares inched up 1.2% after the company launched its first Bharat Stage VI compliant passenger car, the XUV300.
Bajaj Finance: Bajaj Finance Ltd shares inched up 0.8% after the company announced that its current exposure to Karvy Stock Broking is approximately Rs 312 crore.
Crompton Consumer: Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd gained 2% after SBI Mutual Fund bought 30,096,000 shares of the company through a bulk deal on BSE.
Max India: Max India Ltd shares dropped 5.5% after the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) approved divestment of its 51% stake in Max Bupa Health Insurance Company to True North.
Punjab and Sind Bank: Punjab and Sind Bank shares rose 2.3% after it announced that a board meeting will be held on 6 December to revalidate the approval for a further period of 12 months to issue equity shares by way of QIP up to an amount of Rs 500 crore.
Future Consumer: Future Consumer Ltd shares fell 1.7% after CARE Ratings re-affirmed its ‘A1’ rating assigned to the company in respect of commercial paper.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|62.65
|5.29
|ICICI Bank
|523.00
|2.68
|CSB Bank
|302.30
|55.03
|Reliance
|1,540.55
|-2.43
|Larsen
|1,285.25
|-2.13
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Coal India
|203.20
|-1.17
|Yes Bank
|61.95
|4.12
|CSB Bank
|302.40
|55.08
|Indiabulls Hsg
|286.00
|-1.70
|TCS
|2,068.75
|0.89
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Motors
|168.05
|6.23
|Yes Bank
|62.45
|4.96
|ICICI Bank
|523.00
|2.68
|Adani Ports
|368.80
|1.89
|Wipro
|241.00
|1.77
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Motors
|167.95
|6.20
|TML-D
|70.35
|5.39
|Yes Bank
|61.95
|4.12
|ICICI Bank
|522.90
|2.73
|Tech Mahindra
|759.00
|1.71
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Reliance
|1,540.35
|-2.44
|Larsen
|1,285.75
|-2.09
|HDFC Bank
|1,238.00
|-1.39
|Asian Paints
|1,715.25
|-1.22
|Bajaj Finserv
|8,990.00
|-1.10
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Reliance
|1,540.70
|-2.42
|Larsen
|1,285.50
|-2.14
|HDFC Bank
|1,238.00
|-1.41
|Asian Paints
|1,714.60
|-1.30
|IndusInd Bank
|1,533.95
|-0.71
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Alia Bhatt, Kiara Advani, Anushka Sharma Dazzle at Glamour and Style Awards Night
- Major WhatsApp Dark Mode Update: Does Your Phone Run Android 9 or Older OS?
- Virgil Van Dijk's Joke on Ronaldo's Absence From Ballon d'Or Ceremony Sparks Backlash
- 'Will Tell My Kids This Man Invented Football': Twitter in Awe of Lionel Messi After Record 6th Ballon d'Or
- Hey Alexa, You're the Grinch Who Stole Christmas: AI Assistant Ruins Holiday Surprise