Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Business
1-min read

CSR Violations Not to be Treated as Criminal Offence, Says Nirmala Sitharaman

Addressing the media on measures to boost the economy, Sitharaman said the government respects and honours wealth creators.

PTI

Updated:August 23, 2019, 7:09 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
CSR Violations Not to be Treated as Criminal Offence, Says Nirmala Sitharaman
New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and and MoS for Finance Anurag Thakur during a press conference in New Delhi, Friday, Aug 23, 2019. (PTI Photo)
Loading...

New Delhi: Allaying industry concerns, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday said violations of CSR norms under the companies law will be treated only as a civil liability and not as a criminal offence.

The corporate affairs ministry would review the sections concerned under the Companies Act, she said. Industry has expressed concerns over penal provisions for non-compliance with Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) requirements in the amended Companies Act, 2013.

Addressing the media on measures to boost the economy, Sitharaman said the government respects and honours wealth creators. "CSR violations... not be be treated as criminal offence and will be civil liability," Sitharaman, who also holds the charge of the corporate affairs ministry, said.

The government has provided companies through revised orders more time for completing ongoing projects as part of their CSR obligations. Under the Act, certain class of profitable companies are required to shell out at least two per cent of their three-year annual average net profit towards CSR activities.

To address concerns over alleged harassment of taxpayers, Sitharaman said it has been decided that from October 1, all notices, summons, and orders of the Income Tax Department would be issued through a centralised computer system and would also have a a computer generated unique Document Identification Number.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

36,701.16 +228.23 ( +0.63%)

NIFTY 50

10,829.35 +88.00 ( +0.82%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 59.25 5.24
Indiabulls Hsg 467.85 3.84
Reliance 1,275.85 2.33
HDFC Bank 2,162.70 -0.52
ICICI Bank 395.40 -0.93
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 59.25 5.24
ICICI Bank 395.75 -0.85
Indiabulls Hsg 467.90 4.00
Bajaj Finance 3,175.35 1.85
Reliance 1,275.95 2.36
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Zee Entertain 351.15 6.75
Vedanta 137.40 6.47
UPL 547.25 5.64
Yes Bank 59.25 5.24
BPCL 329.35 5.22
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Vedanta 137.50 6.55
Yes Bank 59.25 5.24
ONGC 122.30 4.66
M&M 533.10 4.09
Coal India 188.05 4.07
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
IndusInd Bank 1,310.50 -1.88
ITC 236.10 -1.65
ICICI Bank 395.40 -0.93
Eicher Motors 15,383.45 -0.90
HUL 1,860.00 -0.65
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
IndusInd Bank 1,310.35 -1.90
ITC 236.00 -1.71
ICICI Bank 395.75 -0.85
Power Grid Corp 201.40 -0.69
HUL 1,859.35 -0.69
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram