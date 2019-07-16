Cummins India Shares Drop 5.5% After MD Sandeep Sinha Resigns
Sandeep Sinha was appointed as MD of Cummins India in February 2018. Prior to that, he was the chief operating officer (COO) of the company.
Image for representation.
Cummins India Ltd shares declined as much as 5.5% in intraday trade on Tuesday, i.e. 16 July, after the company’s managing director (MD) Sandeep Sinha resigned to pursue business interests outside of Cummins.
“Sandeep Sinha, Managing Director of the Company has tendered his resignation vide letter dated July 15, 2019 to pursue a career outside of the company. We further wish to inform you that Sandeep Sinha shall cease to be the Managing Director, Director and Key Managerial
Personnel of the Company with effect from closing business hours of August 16, 2019,” Cummins India said in a statement.
The company informed exchanges that Sinha has also resigned as vice president of Cummins India ABO (Area Business Organization).
Sandeep Sinha is an alumnus of Manipal Institute of Technology and Kelley School of Business, Indiana University. He was appointed as MD of Cummins India in February 2018. Prior to that, he was the chief operating officer (COO) of the company.
Sinha had joined Cummins in 2004 as a corporate indirect purchasing manager. Over his career at the company, he held several leadership roles in corporate strategy in the US, New and Recon Parts and Industrial Engine Business in India.
Before starting his journey with Cummins India, Sandeep Sinha was the vice president of the Industrial Engine Business in India, where he focused on several key areas like safety, quality, operational and supply-chain excellence.
Cummins India is in the business of designing, manufacturing, distributing and servicing engines and related technologies in India.
At 11:10 am, Cummins India shares were trading at Rs 739.80, down 1.7%, after hitting an intra-day low of Rs 710.95.
Also Watch
-
IPL 2019: KXIP Vs KKR, Can Russell And Narine Push KKR To Semifinals?
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Indiabulls Hsg
|643.20
|0.67
|Infosys
|783.50
|0.53
|HDFC Bank
|2,397.05
|0.10
|Yes Bank
|94.55
|1.45
|RBL Bank
|578.70
|-4.52
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|ICICI Bank
|430.00
|1.80
|Reliance
|1,281.00
|0.40
|Indiabulls Hsg
|642.90
|0.72
|Yes Bank
|94.50
|1.39
|TCS
|2,110.00
|-1.64
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Motors
|168.35
|4.60
|BPCL
|354.90
|2.16
|ONGC
|153.75
|2.02
|HUL
|1,748.10
|1.81
|ICICI Bank
|429.80
|1.78
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Motors
|168.30
|4.57
|ONGC
|153.70
|1.96
|HUL
|1,748.25
|1.85
|ICICI Bank
|430.00
|1.80
|NTPC
|129.95
|1.60
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|TCS
|2,110.40
|-1.65
|UPL
|639.00
|-1.30
|M&M
|626.40
|-0.86
|HCL Tech
|1,018.80
|-0.85
|Wipro
|258.15
|-0.67
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|TCS
|2,110.00
|-1.64
|M&M
|626.10
|-0.88
|HCL Tech
|1,019.20
|-0.79
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,501.20
|-0.43
|Bharti Airtel
|350.20
|-0.14
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 'Should Consider Sharing Trophy in Case of Tie' - New Zealand Coach Stead
- Did It Because I was in Love, Says Anushka Sharma on Why She Married Virat Kohli at 29
- Taapsee Pannu Takes A Jibe at Kabir Singh Director Citing Murder Case of 19-year-old Model
- Rohit and Bumrah Included as ICC Announce Team of the World Cup
- Amazon Prime Day Sale: TCL's 2019 Edition of 4K TVs Starting Rs 25,999 With Amazon Alexa Built-in