Customs Duty on Imported Footwear, Furniture Hiked
The finance minister cut short her budget speech after feeling unwell.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents Budget 2020.
New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday announced increasing customs duty on imported footwear and furniture.
In her second Budget presentation, the finance minister also imposed health cess on import of medical equipment. Sitharaman cut short her Budget speech after feeling unwell towards the fag end.
