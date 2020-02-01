Customs Duty on Imported Footwear, Furniture Hiked

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday announced increasing customs duty on imported footwear and furniture.

In her second Budget presentation, the finance minister also imposed health cess on import of medical equipment. Sitharaman cut short her Budget speech after feeling unwell towards the fag end.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.