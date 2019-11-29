Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Business
2-min read

Cut in Corporate Tax Rate was Needed to Spur Investments, Boost Growth: CEA KV Subramanian

Economic survey released in July this year laid out strategic steps for India to become a USD 5 trillion economy with special emphasis on investment as the key driver for the economic development with consumption being the force multiplier, he said.

PTI

Updated:November 29, 2019, 5:00 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Cut in Corporate Tax Rate was Needed to Spur Investments, Boost Growth: CEA KV Subramanian
Chief Economic Adviser KV Subramanian addressing a press conference. (Image: Twitter/ANI)

New Delhi: Chief Economic Adviser K V Subramanian on Friday said the cut in corporate tax rate was required to boost investments as the virtual cycle that spurs growth in the economy has not been functioning as expected for the last few quarters.

For us (India) to achieve the goal of USD 5 trillion economy by 2024-25, and USD 10 trillion by 2030, we need to press the paddle on structural reforms, he said and explained the host of measures that the government has taken in recent times.

Economic survey released in July this year laid out strategic steps for India to become a USD 5 trillion economy with special emphasis on investment as the key driver for the economic development with consumption being the force multiplier, he said.

"Investment is important for enhancing productivity in the economy and it is productivity that eventually then improves wages, creates job, enhances exports and then the combination of all these gives the purchasing power in the hands of the consumers which is what manifests as demand.

"The anticipation of demand is what the companies use to make investments and that is how this virtual cycle goes. Over the last few quarters this virtual cycle is not moving as fast as it was when we were growing at 7 per cent plus...," he said at the 'India Economic Forum' Skoch event here.

Explaining tax dynamics for corporations, he said corporate tax is first paid by a company and whatever is left as capital gains or dividends, the individuals are then taxed later.

"One of the important things to recognise is that there is double taxation... Which is why, we at the government went ahead and reduced the corporate tax rates," Subramanian said.

The government has undertaken a number of measures to arrest growth slowdown. In September, it announced a cut in the corporate tax rate to 22 per cent from 30 per cent.

It also lowered the tax rate for new manufacturing companies to 15 per cent to attract new foreign direct investments.

India's economy grew at 5 per cent in the first quarter of 2019-20 -- the slowest pace in over six years. The second-quarter GDP number is scheduled to be announced later today.

The Chief Economic Adviser also enlisted host of other initiatives taken by the government to boost overall growth cycle including the enaction of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, bringing down the 40-odd laws in labour sector into four broad categories as well as market regulator Sebi's recent guidelines to listed companies to disclose their defaults immediately.

He said the disclosure about material and technical defaults by the companies is really important as information is what drives investment and decisions are taken on the basis of that.

Substantiating his point, he said the recent Supreme Court judgement on Essar Steel was very important.

Subramanian said the current situation has provided the government an opportunity to try and bring in important structural reforms.

"I am confident that these important structural reforms that we have undertaken will definitely have an impact on investment and thereby on the other parts of the cycle," the CEA said in his concluding remarks.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
NIFTY 50

12,056.05 -95.10 ( -0.78%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Indiabulls Hsg 290.50 -13.22
Yes Bank 68.30 -2.50
Bharti Infratel 276.30 7.68
Reliance 1,551.15 -1.84
Adani Ports 382.05 2.54
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Adani Ports 382.15 2.56
Indiabulls Hsg 290.35 -13.12
Yes Bank 68.30 -2.50
Motherson Sumi 129.10 -3.80
Bharti Infratel 276.00 7.60
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Infratel 276.30 7.68
Adani Ports 382.05 2.54
Bharti Airtel 442.45 1.33
HDFC Bank 1,274.95 0.76
NTPC 116.35 0.69
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Airtel 442.30 1.28
HDFC Bank 1,274.25 0.70
NTPC 115.95 0.35
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Zee Entertain 293.05 -5.77
Yes Bank 68.30 -2.50
HUL 2,035.30 -2.48
SBI 341.85 -2.13
Dr Reddys Labs 2,913.85 -2.11
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
TML-D 71.30 -2.79
Yes Bank 68.30 -2.50
HUL 2,036.10 -2.37
M&M 530.05 -2.12
SBI 341.85 -2.03
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram