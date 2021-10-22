Cyptocurrency Update: 6 Crypto Coins Surge up to 91,75,358.47% in 24 Hours. Full List

The world’s largest cryptocurrency Bitcoin touched record highs this week following the launch of Bitcoin exchange traded funds or ETF in the United States. On Wednesday, the price of one Bitcoin stood at an all-time high of around $66,900. On Friday, however, the price of the cryptocurrency fell 3.14 per cent in the last 24 hours, according to information mentioned in CoinMarketCap. Bitcoin, though not legally accepted as a form of currency in many countries across the globe, was trading at $63,495.39 at the time this article was being written.

On Friday the global market cap stood at $2.61 trillion as per data available at CoinMarketCap at 1402 hours IST. The information also showed that it had decreased by 1.38 per cent over the past 24 hours. The total volume of the crypto market over the last day stood at $123.71 billion, which pointed out that there was an increase of 1.97 per cent in the last 24 hours. According to information available at CoinMarketCap, the total volume in DeFi was $15.60 billion, which makes up 12.61 per cent of the total crypto market volume in the last 24 hours.

“After creating a new all-time high, the crypto spectrum witnessed some profit booking. The largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, Bitcoin, hovered around the $63,000 mark. Most of the top cryptocurrencies fell marginally. Such profit booking can be expected in the forthcoming session with the weekend approaching,” said Edul Patel, the CEO and co-founder of global crypto trading platform Mudrex.

The volume of all stable coins stood at $96.87 billion, which was 78.31 per cent of the 24-hour total crypto market volume.

There have been some changes regarding the top gainers and losers of the crypto market. DOTDOWN was the top gainer in the crypto market, priced at $9.62 and trading up at 92,95,572.87 per cent over the last 24 hours. Wolf Safe Poor People bagged the second spot with a price of $0.000002525 and an increase of 9,00,595.08 per cent during the day. The price of BitUp increased by 28,874.40 per cent with a price of $0.02548, and reaching the third spot.

On the other hand, Spooky Inu prices went down by 97.87 per cent at $0.000005255, making it the top loser. Ms Moona Rewards and LinkArt were at the second and third spots with losses of 95.38 per cent and 88.16 per cent respectively.

Top 6 Cryptocurrency Gainers (According to data from CoinMarketCap)

DOTDOWN: $9.50 - 91,75,358.47 per cent up over last 24 hours

Wolf Safe Poor People: $0.000002525 - 900595.08 per cent up over last 24 hours

BitUp: $0.02548 - 28,874.40 per cent up over last 24 hours

BlowUP: $0.02949 - 7,275.47 per cent up over last 24 hours

InfinitX: $0.0000008985 - 2,124.73 per cent up over last 24 hours

UpCake: $0.000003514 - 1,166.82 per cent change up last 24 hours

Spooky Inu: $0.000005255 - 97.87 per cent change over last 24 hours

Ms Moona Rewards: $0.000004464 95.38 per cent change over last 24 hours

LinkArt: $0.0003811 - 88.16 per cent change over last 24 hours

CPOS Cloud Paymet: $0.1457 - 78.50 per cent change over last 24 hours

Ormeus Coin: $0.002256 - 74.36 per cent change over last 24 hours

FarmersOnly: $11.28 - 71.67 per cent change over last 24 hours

Bitcoin, Ether and Dogecoin, some of the most sought-after cryptocurrencies were at the red zone tracking losses. Solana, another popular crypto, was however in the green zone.

“Bitcoin saw a marginal slide taking the trend below the $63,000-mark. The RSI indicator went below the 70 mark for the first in the last 10 days or so. Ethereum has seen some rigor and following suite alongside Bitcoin,” said WazirX Trade team.

“We can see ETH forming a Cup and Handle pattern and almost ready for a breakout. Among the major Altcoins, Solana(SOL) saw almost a 20 per cent rise in just close to 24 hours. Solana has broken out of the triangle pattern. Interestingly, the total value locked in DeFi on the Solana platform has hit a record high,” Edul Patel added.

