Cyrus Mistry, Former Chairman of Tata Sons, Killed in Road Accident in Palghar

Tata Sons former chairman Cyrus Mistry was killed on Sunday in a road accident in Maharashtra’s Palghar district, 135 km from Mumbai, on Sunday. Police have confirmed the shocking incident. was travelling from Ahmedabad to Mumbai in a Mercedes car when the accident happened at around 3.15 pm on the Surya River Charoti bridge. He was 54 years of age. Mistry is survived by his wife and two sons.

Mistry’s car hit a divider on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway. Four people were present in the car; two died on spot and two were moved to hospital. The injured, identified at Anahita Pandey (a senior doctor at Breach Candy Hospital) and Darius Pandole (managing director and CEO of JM Financial Private Equity), have been rushed to the Rambo hospital in Vapi, Gujarat.

According to Palghar Superintendent of Police Balasaheb Patil, Anahita Pandole was at the wheel when the accident took place.

The body of Mistry has been shifted to the Kasa Rural Hospital for postmortem. Another person who has also died was named Jahangir Dinsha Pandole.

“The accident took place around 3.15 pm, when Mistry was travelling to Mumbai from Ahmedabad. The accident took place on a bridge over the Surya river. It seems an accident,” said Palghar district superintendent of police, Balasaheb Patil.

The SP said more details will be obtained from the persons who have been admitted to the hospital.

A Kasa police station officer said the accident occurred at Charoti Naka on the Surya river bridge under the Kasa police station limits.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said he was “shocked to hear about the passing away of former Tata Sons chief Cyrus Mistry. He was not only a successful entrepreneur but also was seen in the industry as a young, bright & visionary personality. It’s a great loss… My heartfelt tribute.”

Cyrus Mistry has been at the key positions of the corporates in India — from being the managing director of construction giant Shapoorji Pallonji Group to taking over as the chairman of Tata Sons in 2012, succeeding Ratan Tata.

He was the younger son of Indian billionaire and construction magnate late Pallonji Mistry.

Mistry was the second person from outside the Tata family to head the group in the past 142 years of its inception. Cyrus Mistry could retain his post for just four years till 2016, when we was removed in a boardroom coup led by Tata Trusts. The Trusts owned 66 per cent of Tata Sons and was controlled by Ratan Tata.

(With inputs from agencies)

Read all the Latest Business News and Breaking News here